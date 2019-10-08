Marvel’s Helstrom Casts Daimon and Satana Hellstrom

At long last, Helstrom has found the pair of actors who will be playing the titular siblings. Moments ago, Deadline broke the news Tom Austen (The Royals) would be playing Daimon Helstrom while Sydney Lemmon (Fear The Walking Dead) would be playing Ana Helstrom. To avoid apparent confusion, Marvel Television has revised the live-action character last name’s to match that of the series title instead of the comic-accurate “Hellstrom” surname.

“We feel incredibly fortunate to have landed a cast loaded with this much talent,” Helstrom EP Paul Zbyszewski to Deadline said in a statement. “From the beginning, we knew we’d need a group of actors who were multifaceted, who could play all the chords any great Marvel show promises to play, from dramatic thriller to comedy to action. It’s going to be really fun to watch them work.”

Marvel also announced a vast supporting cast including Elizabeth Marvel (Homeland) as Victoria Helstrom, Robert Wisdom (Ballers) as Caretaker, June Carryl (MindHunter) as Dr. Louise Hastings, Ariana Guerra (Raising Dion), as Gabriella Rosetti, and Alain Uy (The Passage) as Chris Yen. The full character descriptions — as provided by Deadline — are below.

Tom Austen (Grantchester, The Royals) as Daimon Helstrom – A professor of ethics who moonlights as an exorcist, Daimon has no illusions about saving a world he has no patience for; he just hopes he can help a few of the people closest to him. In his battle against a hidden world, Daimon is determined to root out demons as they arise, and will not stop until they’re vanquished.

Sydney Lemmon (Fear of The Walking Dead) as Ana Helstrom – By day, Ana runs a successful auction house and suffers no fools, but her true interest lies in hunting down those who hurt others. Traumatized by her father as a child, Ana is driven to rid the world of those like him, even as she secretly worries her father will return.

Elizabeth Marvel (Homeland, The Meyerowitz Stories) as Victoria Helstrom – Plagued by demons both real and imagined, Victoria has been institutionalized for twenty years. While she struggles to be herself, she hopes to repair her relationship with her children.

Robert Wisdom (Ballers, Watchmen) as Caretaker – Caretaker is a guardian of knowledge of the occult. He uses his knowledge and his relationship with Ana to help keep demonic forces at bay.

June Carryl (Mindhunter, Dead Women Walking) as Dr. Louise Hastings – A psychologist with a strong faith but an open mind, Hastings is head of the psychiatric hospital where Victoria is being monitored. She has watched over the Helstrom family for years, caring for them as best she can.

Ariana Guerra (Raising Dion, Insatiable) as Gabriella Rosetti – A woman balancing logic and faith, Gabriella arrives from the Vatican to help Daimon and Hastings uncover cases of demonic possession. She wants to save everyone she can, including Daimon.

Alain Uy (The Passage, Paper Tigers) as Chris Yen – Yen is Ana’s business partner and her closest friend — some would say surrogate brother. He carries out the bulk of the auction house’s responsibilities and assists Ana with whatever she needs.

As said before, Helstrom will tap into the horror genre, something no Marvel Studios or Marvel Television property has done as of yet.

“Marvel’s known for all the heart, humor and action they put into every series, but this time around we’re adding some scares to that mix,” Helstrom showrunner Paul Zbyszewski said. “I think we’ve found a compelling way to dissect some of our deepest fears through the experiences of our two lead characters.”

The working synopsis for Helstrom is below.

“Daimon and Ana Helstrom are the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer in “Marvel’s Helstrom.” The siblings have a complicated dynamic as they track down the worst of humanity—each with their attitude and skills.”

Helstrom is expected to hit Hulu in 2020.

