Marvel’s Hero Project Trailer Released for Disney+

In addition to high profile original projects like The Mandalorian and the various Marvel Studios TV shows, Disney+ is also working on several reality programs for its exclusive streaming lineup. This includes Kristen Bell’s Encore!, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and Marvel’s Hero Project. The latter of which highlights several young people around the world who are heroes in their own right, proving that you don’t need a cape and a mask to help save the world.

On Tuesday morning, Disney+ released the first trailer for Marvel’s Hero Project, introducing the world to the kids that it will be focusing on. The goal is to find the young people that are trying to change our planet for the better and give them the recognition they deserve. That includes turning them into heroes in the pages of Marvel Comics. You can watch the full trailer in the video above.

Here’s the official description of Marvel’s Hero Project from Disney+:

“In Marvel’s Hero Project, a new series streaming exclusively on Disney+ when it arrives on November 12, several extraordinary, inspiring kids got their time in the Super Hero spotlight for the work they’ve done in their communities across the country. Their causes are as diverse as they are, and on Marvel’s Hero Project, Marvel comic editors found a way to tell their stories. In every episode, each outstanding kid will be surprised to find out that they’ve been immortalized in a Marvel Comic — which will be available for free in Marvel Unlimited and the Marvel Digital Comics Store! — as a brand new Super Hero, putting them among the ranks of the Marvel heroes they love.

“Marvel’s Hero Project set out to prove that it doesn’t take an iron suit, super strength, or a mythical hammer to be a hero — just seeing a problem and having the passion to solve it in a creative way is what made these kids heroes. And now you will be able to see their stories and be inspired by them.”

Marvel’s Hero Project will be exclusive to the Disney+ streaming service, premiering at launch on November 12th.

