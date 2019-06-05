Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season 3 Poster Released

We are about to face the end of an era, as the Marvel Universe is about to be finished when it comes to they multiple series running on Netflix. After the streaming giant cancelled all of Daredevil, The Punisher, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, the only series left is Jessica Jones, with its third season set to premiere on Netflix later this month.

Now a new poster has been released, teasing the first trailer set to debut this week. And the poster gives us our first hints at who could be the villain for the third season of Jessica Jones.

The poster showed Jessica Jones‘ newest foe is cut of her own cloth, taking photos of the private eye while she least expects it.

Overrated. Overexposed. Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season 3 Trailer out tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/RcTB02zhy8 — Jessica Jones is a fraud. (@JessicaJones) June 5, 2019

Showrunner Melissa Rosenberg spoke about the final season of the superhero series, explaining to ComicBook.com how it will be different from the previous arcs on the show.

“Well, Season 3 is an active evolution out of one and two. I really look at three as a complete arc and story. So Season 3 is very much the next step for Jessica,” Rosenberg explained. “If Season 1 and 2 were about her digging into her past and facing her demons and looking inwardly and backward, this season is about her now moving forward and finding her place in the world, finding her contribution to the world, and if she even has one. We left season two off with her mother seeing in her that she has the potential of a hero and saying a hero is someone who gives a shit and does something about it. Season 3 is about Jessica doing something about it and trying to live into her mother’s quote for her.”

While Jessica might be taking her mother’s advice to heart, the film will have to adapt in a post-#MeToo world. The first season was incredibly prescient, dealing with Killgrave and his manipulation of women. Now the third season will dwell in what it means to live with these attacks.

“We had written and shot season one before the #MeToo movement broke and so we really were just approaching it from the point of view of here is the character, with some very deep damage, who has been a victim of assault and is now going to deal with that and deal with it in a very honest way,” Rosenberg explained. “Just by being true to a character and what that character would experience and how that character would feel, the season ended up being this really frank take on the subject and that coincided with the movement.

“It just was an extraordinary experience to find ourselves in the middle of that and realize that we were giving voice to some people who’ve gone through this, and hopefully contributed to the conversation. The whole series, all three seasons, are also just about the exploration of female power, just the conversation of what it means to be a woman, what it means to be a powerful woman. That’s at the crux of the entire three-season run. That’s really what we’re talking about right now, in our culture, and need to be talking about.”

Jessica Jones Season 3 premieres on Netflix on June 14th.