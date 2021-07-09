Marvel's Kevin Feige Explains Why Black Widow Is Set Between Civil War and Infinity War

✖

In honor of the release of Black Widow, Marvel Studios' first feature film in two years, Kevin Feige took to Twitter this week to participate in a watch party and answer some fan questions. During the live tweet, the producer touched on everything from O-T Fagbenle's (Mason) future in the franchise, his favorite scene in the movie, teasing whether or not Florence Pugh's character, Yelena Belova, survived Thanos' snap, and talked about the choice to give the movie an opening title sequence. One of the most unique things about Black Widow is the fact that it's a prequel, taking place right after the events of Captain America: Civil War. On Twitter, someone asked Feige, "For which particular reason did you choose to set Black Widow between Civil War and Infinity War?" You can check out Feige's answer below...

"Because we wanted to explore what Natasha did between leaving Tony Stark in Civil War and her arrival with Steve and Sam in Infinity War," Feige replied. Seems pretty straightforward! You can check out the full Twitter thread here.

Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff may have died in Avengers: Endgame, but placing the Black Widow film before the events of Avengers: Infinity War opens up the possibilities for more films. While chatting with ComicBook.com, director Cate Shortland was asked if there are any plans to make a follow-up movie.

"I think they're all great characters and I think what people want is they want diversity. I think we want to see female superheroes kicking ass," Shortland shared. "I think we're all interested in seeing more of them."

"Certainly this film and this story is a particular case for Natasha," Feige added during a press conference for the film. "But the notion of exploring the past, present, and future of the MCU is certainly in the cards for all of our characters. This particular story of this particular cast is very personal, very specific to Natasha."

Black Widow is now available to watch in theatres and buy on Disney+ Premier Access. The rest of Marvel's 2021 line-up includes What If... premiering on Disney+ on August 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.