Kevin Feige Reveals Why Black Widow Has an Opening Title Sequence

Black Widow hit theatres and Disney+ Premier Access earlier this month, and there are many things that make the Marvel Cinematic Universe film unique. In fact, it's one of the rare movies in the franchise that features an opening credits sequence. After a flashback to 1995 shows young Natasha Romanoff with her "family" in Ohio, the Russian spies escape the United States and end up in Cuba where Nat and her little "sister" are taken by Dreykov to continue their Red Room training. That's when Malia J's haunting cover of Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" plays and we see a montage of young Nat and more girls training to become Widows. This week, Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, answered some fan questions on Twitter during a Black Widow watch party and explained why the movie has an opening title sequence.

"This is one of our few main title sequences but Cate Shortland and the creative team really believed we should tell the story and the horrors that Dreykov was responsible for at the beginning of the movie," Feige explained. You can view the tweet below:

This is one of our few main title sequences but Cate Shortland and the creative team really believed we should tell the story and the horrors that Dreykov was responsible for at the beginning of the movie. - KF #BlackWidowWatchParty — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 20, 2021

During the live tweet, Feige addressed a lot more about the film with his thoughts ranging from O-T Fagbenle's future in the franchise to the producer's favorite scene in the movie. You can check out the full Twitter thread here.

Currently, Black Widow is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with an 81% critics score and 92% audience score. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5 and called it "a triumphant theatrical return for Marvel." The movie stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, O. T. Fagbenle as Mason, and Ray Winstone as Dreykov.

Black Widow is now available to watch in theatres and buy on Disney+ Premier Access. The rest of Marvel's 2021 line-up includes What If... premiering on Disney+ on August 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

