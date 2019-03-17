Marvel’s Kevin Feige Hints That The Kree-Skrull War Is Far From Over

Fans were a bit surprised at how the Kree Skrull war was implemented in Captain Marvel. Instead of the huge clash of warring nations, we very much saw the Skrulls on their last legs, just attempting to survive and find a home thanks to the Kree destroying their home planet. This wasn’t the showdown everyone had previously envisioned, but Marvel Studios Cheif Kevin Feige recently teased that this is probably not the last we’ve seen of the battle.

Feige was asked what made the Skrulls the right choice to be villains here, and it’s a subject Marvel thought long and hard about before introducing them into their Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We’ve talked about the Skrulls since the very earliest days at Marvel Studios, figuring out when and where to introduce them,” Feige said in the Captain Marvel Official Movie Special. “They might be the most famous alien race in Marvel Comics. They’re shape-shifters; they’re green; they’ve got pointy ears. They are very important to the mythology of our comics universe, going back decades.”

He also hinted that the Kree-Skrull war narrative is one that is very important to Marvel and is part of an overarching narrative, suggesting that this will not be the last we see of this storyline.

“This Captain Marvel story was the right one to bring them into the fold and to introduce the overarching narrative of the Kree-Skrull War, which is one of the most important and groundbreaking storylines in the Marvel comics,” Feige said. “That will be the backdrop to the adventures of Captain Marvel.”

Now the question becomes will we see this reflected at some point during the present, or will it be part of a Captain Marvel sequel that perhaps takes place once again in the MCU’s past. As we learned in Captain Marvel, there’s plenty of avenues for the MCU to explore in Captain Marvel’s history before we see her return in Avengers: Endgame, especially when it comes to the Skrulls.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now.

