Marvel's Loki: Surprising Detail About President Loki's Gang Revealed

Marvel Studios' Loki: The Art of the Series book just dropped, and it's revealed some extremely interesting behind-the-scenes information. We've gotten a glimpse at some cool concept art and learned some alternate directions the first season of Loki almost took. When it comes to Marvel projects, the costumes are typically on point, but there were some special layers to the ones featured in Loki. Since there were so many different Variants of the character, costume designer Christine Wada had to get extra creative when making the looks for each version. The new book reveals some facts about President Loki's gang, and how certain comics inspired Wada's decisions.



"President Loki's gang of Bandit Lokis all had the button 'Loki for President,'" Wada explains in the book. "Adding the commonality of scavenged, makeshift horse and gold accents was inspired by the artwork in The Might Thor (2016) depicting the groups of Lokis. Director Kate Herron kept that on the top of the heap of her references. That art then helped me to expand on the many different ways in which a variant Loki could assemble their look. The Void is a junkyard of snatched Varient Lokis from all times, places, and activities. This theme opened the door for variants like Bicycle Loki and Prisoner Loki."

Producer Kevin Wright added, "We were able to create all of these bandit versions of Loki ... It's just a testament to our costume department and Christine Wada. She got to just fo this total riff and play on this Loki design and Loki costume, and we get to see it across twelve different people and see what the universe could sput out with these slightly different versions of him."

Who Is Joining Loki Season 2?

The second season of Loki will see the return of Tom Hiddleston in the titular role as well as Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, and Wunmi Mosaku. During D23 Expo in September, Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan was announced as the newest cast member of Loki, which recently wrapped filming its second season.

"Loki's changed so much over the years for me," Hiddleston previously explained to Variety's Actors on Actors. "I was cast when I was 29, and I'm 41… Initially, with the wigs and the costume, I was always trying to break out of the mask. Let something honest come through. By the time we got to the series, Loki's stripped of all the things that are familiar. Immediately, he's literally stripped and put in a jumpsuit, and his status is gone. Everyone knows who the character is now. Let's open him up and find new aspects of him and challenge the character to change and grow."

Loki's second season is expected to debut in 2023.