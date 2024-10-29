Marvel Reveals 2025 Disney+ Release Schedule, Including Spider-Man Series

We’ve got a better idea of when a host of Marvel shows will make their debut on Disney+. A new listing by Disney includes release dates and timeframes for several Marvel shows, including Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Eyes of Wakanda, Marvel Zombies, and Wonder Man. We’ve already seen reports of when the Spider-Man animated series will premiere on Disney+, though that was quickly debunked. If this new listing is accurate, can expect Spidey to swing onto Disney+ in the beginning of 2025. Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will be joined by two more animated series, Eyes of Wakanda and Marvel Zombies, as well as the live-action Wonder Man.

The following is the reported release schedule for Marvel shows on Disney+ (via Nexus Point News): Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (January 29, 2025), Eyes of Wakanda (August 6, 2025), Marvel Zombies (October 2025), and Wonder Man (December 2025).

The March 4, 2025 release date for Daredevil: Born Again was already confirmed by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, and we know Ironheart is scheduled for a 2025 release. The dates for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Eyes of Wakanda are new, as well as the release windows for Marvel Zombies and Wonder Man.

Marvel reveals logos for Eyes of Wakanda and Wonder Man

image credit: marvel studios

The release dates aren’t the only new information we got from Marvel. The studio also unveiled logos for Eyes of Wakanda and Wonder Man. Eyes of Wakanda is described as a four-part animated anthology series that follows warriors throughout Wakandan history who are tasked with traveling the world to retrieve Vibranium artifacts. According to Marvel’s head of streaming television, Brad Winderbaum, it’s the Marvel Animation series most tied to the MCU.

“Eyes of Wakanda, more than any other show we’re doing in animation, ties directly into the MCU,” Winderbaum told Marvel’s Official Podcast. “This is a story about Wakandan history. It’s produced by Ryan Coogler and directed by Todd Harris, who is one of our longtime storyboard artists who I first met when he designed the Hulk vs. Thor fight in [Thor] Ragnarok.”

“It’s an awesome show. The action is insane and the storytelling is fantastic. It’s both about the history of Wakanda, but also expands into the greater MCU at different time periods,” Winderbaum continued. “If you’re a fan of the movies, I think this show is going to be a real treat.”

image credit: marvel studios

Wonder Man is one of the shows that falls under the new Marvel Spotlight banner. These shows are less connected to the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe, to allow a more general audience to be able to tune in without having to know so much background information. Echo was the first foray into the Marvel Spotlight banner, with Wonder Man carrying the torch.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will star as the titular Wonder Man, and Kevin Feige recently teased how different Wonder Man will be from the previous series they’ve done.

“Marvel is The House of Ideas, it’s always been The House of Ideas, and I hope we’ll always be the House of Ideas. Which means, taking new storylines and new characters to new places. Sometimes they’ll hit and sometimes they won’t,” Feige told The Official Marvel Podcast. “When you stop trying is when you atrophy and the whole thing will fall in on itself. I think it’s trying to tell new and unique stories in different ways. We have a show coming up that we’ve talked very little about called Wonder Man, that I won’t talk about much today either except to say it’s extremely different than what we’ve done before.”

