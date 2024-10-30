New Marvel Trailer Reveals Footage From 2025 Disney+ Shows Including Daredevil, Wonder Man

Marvel fans just got their best look yet at Disney+’s upcoming shows — including Daredevil: Born Again and Wonder Man. On Tuesday, fans who logged into Disney+ and pulled up Marvel content (specifically Agatha All Along), were given a sizzle reel advertising what’s to come for the platform’s Marvel programming including the arrival of Deadpool & Wolverine on the platform on November 12th, the third season of What If…? on December 22nd and their 2025 offerings as well. You can check out the teaser for yourself below.

As was revealed earlier in the day, the teaser confirms that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man arrives January 29th, Daredevil: Born Again on March 4th, Eyes of Wakanda on August 6th, and Marvel Zombies in October 2025 and Wonder Man in December 2025. What is perhaps most interesting about the teaser is that we get what appears to be first footage from Wonder Man, one of the shows that falls under Marvel’s new Marvel Spotlight banner. The Wonder Man footage also seems to confirm what Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has previously said about the series being different from anything they’ve done to date.

“Marvel is The House of Ideas, it’s always been The House of Ideas, and I hope we’ll always be The House of Ideas. Which means, taking new storylines and new characters to new places. Sometimes they’ll hit and sometimes they won’t,” Feige said previously. “When you stop trying is when you atrophy and the whole thing will fall in on itself. I think it’s trying to tell new and unique stories in different ways. We have a show coming up that we’ve talked very little about called Wonder Man, that I won’t talk about much today either except to say it’s extremely different than what we’ve done before.”

Wonder Man stars Yahya Abdul Mateen II as Simon Williams, Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery, Demetrius Gross as Eric Williams, and Ed Harris as Neal Saroyan. Additionally, Lauren Glazier, Josh Gad, and Byron Bowers have been cast in undisclosed roles. While we don’t have details about exactly what the Wonder Man series will be about, the footage in the teaser does show us Mateen’s Simon Williams auditioning for the role of Wonder Man with Kingsley’s Slattery telling him at one point that they both have a lot riding on this — and not to mess it up.

The teaser also gives quick looks at Ironheart as well as our best look yet at Daredevil: Born Again with the latter suggesting just how different of a world the upcoming series is compared to what we’ve seen of Daredevil before.

“These characters have matured. The universe is different than it was. Things have changed. Society’s changed. Matt and Wilson have changed and their characters are going to collide in ways we’ve never seen before,” Marvel Television head of streaming Brand Winderbaum said previously. “It’s no longer enough to try to murder each other. There’s a whole game of politics at play.”

