Agatha All Along brought us to the end of the Witches Road (so to speak), and in doing so delivered Billy Kaplan/Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke) to the destiny of his own power. Billy officially became “Wiccan,” and started to realize the true potential of his power – like, for instance, creating the entire hex fantasy of the Witches Road from his life influences and predilections. After Wiccan’s official debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, hardcore fans are checking yet another name off the roster list of the Young Avengers – a team that is now nearly complete (if not fully)!

In the comics, the original Young Avengers roster consisted of Iron Lad, Patriot, Hulkling, Wiccan Hawkeye (Kate Bishop), Speed (Tommy Maximoff/Shepherd), and Stature (Cassie Lang) – with a young Vision (Jonas), Kid Loki, and Miss America (Chavez), all joining the squad later. Then there is the overlap between Young Avengers and Marvel’s Champions, a squad that featured Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan), Ironheart (Riri Williams), Nova (Sam Alexander Falcon II (Joaquin Torres), and Spider-Man (Miles Morales).

Videos by ComicBook.com

MCU fans have speculated – even expected – that the Young Avengers and Champions teams will be merged into one MCU Young Avengers project. And, if you do the headcount, it’s much closer to happening than some may think…

At this point in the MCU, most of the Young Avengers characters have either been introduced or are fully established in their hero forms:

MCU Young Avengers: Who’s On The Team?

Ms. Marvel – Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a bonafide breakout star of the MCU, having led her own Disney+ series, and a movie (The Marvels). She’s already out there recruiting the Young Avengers, with Kate Bishop being her first stop…

Hawkeye – Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop became an instant MCU breakout star thanks to her Hawkeye Disney+ series.

Wiccan – Billy Maximoff’s resurrection and mystical powers were fully addressed in Agatha All Along. The MCU hs a new baddest witch…

Stature – Cassie Lang has been in the MCU since Phase 2, and we’ve literally watched her grow into her heroic role as the size-changing Stature. Kathryn Newton’s debut as Cassie in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was one of few things that went right with that film. We expect her to be a star part of Young Avengers.

Ironheart – Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) is about to lead her own Disney+ series in 2025, after debuting in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Most likely, the Young Avengers will get their science-tech genius on the roster by the end of the series.

Iron Lad – A younger version of Kang the Conqueror who comes to modern times and forms the Young Avengers to thwart his older self – so technically, we’ve already met the character in the MCU. Iron Lad gives Marvel Studios an easy way to replace Kang actor Jonathan Majors with a younger actor – and we wouldn’t be surprised to see that happen soon. Or, with Kamala being the one to gather the Young Avengers, and Riri on the roster, the MCU could skip the Iron Lad character entirely.

Elijah Richardson as Patriot.

Patriot – Eli Bradley was introduced in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (played by Elijah Richardson) as the grandson of former Captain America Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly). With Isiah set to play a pivotal (and possibly final) role in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, we suspect we could also see Eli pick up his grandfather’s legacy in a post-credits scene.

Kid Loki – Kid Loki was spotted as one of the many Loki variants hanging out in the Wasteland during Loki Season 1. With adult Loki (Tom Hiddleston) now occupied holding up the Tree of Life, the MCU needs a new trickster to emerge.

Miss America – Dimension-hopping America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) was the MacGuffin of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and is now just hanging around Kamar-Taj, waiting to be recruited by the Young Avengers.

Nova – Nova has his own MCU project in development, and if it’s based on a younger Richard Ryder or the Sam Alexander version of the character, then they could bring much-needed cosmic power to the Young Avengers squad.

Falcon II – Danny Ramirez’s Joaquin Torres/Falcon will officially suit up in Captain America: Brave New World. After that, he’ll be ready to fly high with the Young Avengers.

Speed – Tommy Maximoff was brought back to life in a new body during the final episodes of Agatha All Along. The show ended with Billy and Agatha’s ghost headed off in search of the body Tommy’s soul has now inhabited. Speed will be here soon enough, and could complete the Young Avengers roster with his arrival.

Vision – The Vision Quest Disney+ series is in development, so there’s still every possibility that Billy and Tommy get some siblings in Vision’s robotic children, Vin and Vivian – or Vision gets retooled into a more human version of himself. Either way, the Young Avengers have several ways to get their android team member.

Spider-Man – There are a lot of complications to work out, but Miles Morales could be making the jump from the animated Spider-Verse films into the live-action MCU. Young Avengers would be a great place to feature him.

Hulkling on the cover of Marvel’s Emperor Hulkling #1

Hulkling – Theodore Altman’s Kree/Skrull hybrid character becomes a pivotal figure in Marvel lore (a galactic emperor) – not to mention being Wiccan’s man. So far, it’s uncertain if the MCU will introduce him or not.

When Will We See A Young Avengers Project?

As you can see, the MCU Young Avengers could make their debut as soon as Phase Six. That said, it’s more likely that Marvel Studios could make Young Avengers one of its big films coming in 2028, following Avengers: Secret Wars and the expected franchise reboot.

For now, you can watch the various members of the Young Avengers getting their start in various Marvel projects streaming on Disney+.