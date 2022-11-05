Loki Concept Art Reveals Asgard on Earth

Loki could have had a floating version of Asgard in the Disney+ series. Marvel Studios' Loki: The Art of the Series showed off plans for the alien nation hovering in the midwest. But, that was not to be. (Although fans are very happy about Classic Loki's emerald city of Asgard.) Basically, the different points in the Multiverse could have played a much bigger role in Tom Hiddleston's series. Despite the changes to the plans, people will always want to know what could have been. It doesn't hurt that this art book has some looks at exactly what could have been. Check it out for yourself down below!

Hiddleston actually shared a message with the fans after Season 2 was announced for Disney+. He believes the people watching at home are directly responsible for all the excitement around the Marvel show.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

"I am so grateful that we got to do Season 1, I still am not quite able to process that we get to have another go at this. I am so excited by the possibilities," Hiddleston told the fans. "We are already in discussions. Deep, deep, deep discussions. I can't wait to get started." He added, "I want to say thank you to the audience because without the audience, we wouldn't be able to make a Season 2 ... I hope Season 1 was full of surprises. And I think Season 2 will be full of even more."

How Loki's Design Changed During Development

"These were going to be the design of our sendoff for Loki," visual Development Concept Illustrator Wesley Burt said. "It was going to be his suit change at the end. He's grown and changed, and he's more at peace at this point. He was going to depart off on to some of his own adventures in a different realm, and so some of the designs were incorporating a bit of the TVA uniform that he had been wearing throughout the season--like a customized version of it--and then some are based on various Lokis from different comics. The ones in the billowy white and black robes were both like an enlightened, yoga-practicing Loki, or something like that. I also liked the idea that he's a swashbuckler too--so there were a few of them that have that feel wit ha half coat and the double belts, straps, and things on the jacket."

Do you wish there was floating Asgard in the MCU? Let us know down in the comments!