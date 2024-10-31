Every MCU Reveal From Marvel’s 2025 Trailer, From Wonder Man to Muse and More

Marvel Studios is looking ahead to 2025. The studio on Wednesday released a sizzle reel for the film and TV projects coming to Disney+ during the remainder of the year and into next year, including Deadpool & Wolverine (streaming in November), the third and final season of What If…? (Dec. 22), and new series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Jan. 29), Daredevil: Born Again (March 4), Ironheart (June 24), Eyes of Wakanda (Aug. 6), Marvel Zombies (October 2025), and Wonder Man (December 2025).



The Marvel Studios slate for 2025 now includes Captain America: Brave New World (Feb. 14), Thunderbolts* (May 2), and The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25), plus the six series teased in the trailer below. (Marvel’s Blade was recently removed from Disney’s release calendar, leaving the Mahershala Ali-fronted reboot without a release date.)

The nine projects follow a relatively light year for Marvel Studios, which released Echo in January, Marvel Animation’s X-Men ’97 in March, and Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along in September. Deadpool & Wolverine was the only Marvel Cinematic Universe movie of the year — something that hasn’t happened since The Avengers was Marvel’s lone release in 2012.

The nearly two-minute trailer contains footage that, until now, was kept under wraps or shown only to the convention crowd during Disney’s D23 in August. Included are first looks at Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as actor Simon Williams, a.k.a. Wonder Man, Anthony Ramos as the supernatural supervillain The Hood, Charlie Cox’s new Daredevil suit, and much more. We’ve rounded up every major reveal from the Disney+ teaser below.

Simon Williams, Wonder Man

Abdul-Mateen II is shown wearing a red blazer and glasses with red lenses — a nod to his comic counterpart, who frequently wore a redcoat and red sunglasses over his glowing red eyes.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is set during Peter Parker’s (voiced by Hudson Thames) freshman year as a newbie crime-fighting vigilante. The Marvel Animation series was created by Jeff Trammel (Amphibia, The Owl House, Craig of the Creek), who serves as executive producer with Kevin Feige (X-Men ’97) and Brad Winderbaum (What If…?).

White Tiger, Hidden Gad

Look closely at the TVA monitors and you’ll spot actor Josh Gad (Frozen) in a snippet of footage from Wonder Man, and the street-level vigilante White Tiger (Kamar de los Reyes) in a glimpse at Daredevil: Born Again.

Yusuf Khan’s Marvel Return

Recognize the man who asks Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), “Exactly what kind of a lawyer are you?” It’s Yusuf Khan (Mohan Kapur), father of Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, reprising his role from Ms. Marvel and The Marvels.

Daredevil Villain Muse

The mutated Muse is a sadistic superhuman serial killer whose victims are his “art” — and New York City is his canvas.

Mayor Wilson Fisk

The Daredevil revival is inspired by the Mayor Fisk storyline in the pages of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto’s run on Daredevil, and Devil’s Reign, where the Kingpin of Crime used his powers as mayor to make vigilantism a criminal offense — outlawing Daredevil, Spider-Man, Luke Cage, and more street-level superheroes. The series also pulls from the Born Again storyline by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli spanning 1986’s Daredevil #227–231, which saw Fisk systematically destroy Matt Murdock’s life after learning his arch-enemy’s secret identity.

The Punisher Reloaded

Jon Bernthal reprises his role as the vigilante Frank Castle, a.k.a. the Punisher, who wages a one-man war against crime to avenge his murdered family. Bernthal first appeared in Daredevil season 2 and last appeared in The Punisher season 2 in 2019. One batch, two batch, penny and dime…

Daredevil vs. Bullseye, Round 2

The mystery opponent seen battling Daredevil in close quarters (in another hallway fight) is former FBI Special Agent Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter (Wilson Bethel), better known as the super-accurate assassin Bullseye. His tactical outfit is inspired by Checchetto’s more recent design from the comics.

Daredevil’s New Costume

The horn-headed hero of Hell’s Kitchen has undergone another redesign after making cameos in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Echo. Daredevil’s new duds are crimson red with black highlights, but still no sign of the “DD” chest emblem.

Ironheart 2.0

Speaking of new suits: genius inventor Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) is suiting up in the Mark III Ironheart armor in her own Disney+ series. Riri built her Iron Man-like Mark I suit of armor by herself before Shuri (Letitia Wright) gave her the resources to create an upgraded armor — the vibranium-made Mark II — in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.



The Hood

Anthony Ramos (Hamilton, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) is seen for the first time as Parker Robbins, a.k.a. the supernatural supervillain known as the Hood. In the comics, he was a common criminal who became an Avengers-level threat after stealing a demon’s magical cloak that is empowered by Dormammu, Lord of the Dark Dimension, and enemy of the sorcerer Doctor Strange. In addition to his mystical powers, the Hood possesses a pair of pistols that fire magical bullets.

Alden Ehrenreich as [Spoiler] 2.0?

The trailer introduces Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story, Oppenheimer) as Joe McGillicuddy, a character who doesn’t have a counterpart in the comics. However, it’s been rumored that Ehrenreich has been cast as — spoiler warning — Ezekiel “Zeke” Stane, the terrorist son of Jeff Bridges’ Iron Man villain Obadiah Stane: the original Iron Monger.

What If…? Season 3

New footage from the animated anthology series shows a cowboy Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) reunited, and a mecha Captain America. This suggests an episode is inspired by the five-issue series Avengers Mech Strike, where the Steve Rogers of Earth-21443 piloted a star-spangled mech suit.

Marvel Zombies

From the brraaaaains behind What If…? comes Marvel Zombies. The four-episode event series is rated TV-MA, meaning there will be blood, gore, and graphic violence. What If…? adapted Marvel Zombies in the season 1 episode “What If… Zombies?!,” which featured zombified versions of Iron Man, Captain America, the Scarlet Witch, and more of Earth’s undead heroes.

Trevor Slattery’s Third Act

The Hollywood-set Wonder Man has a co-star: actor Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley), who posed as the Mandarin in 2013’s Iron Man 3 and was later abducted by the Ten Rings (in the 2014 short film All Hail the King). After Slattery returned in 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, he’ll make another comeback in the new series from Shang-Chi filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton.

Eyes of Wakanda

The trailer only offers a glimpse at the four-part animated Black Panther spinoff series, which “will explore Wakandan history through tales of the brave warriors who traveled the world to collect vibranium artifacts.”