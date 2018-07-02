Mike Colter Wants Barack Obama to Appear in ‘Marvel’s Luke Cage’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has managed to bring together some of the biggest names in Hollywood to deliver audiences compelling stories, whether they are massive starring roles or merely entertaining cameos. Mike Colter, star of Marvel’s Luke Cage, knows there are countless talented performers he’d love to work with, includes the hope of President Barack Obama making an appearance on the show in a villainous role.

When TMZ caught up with the actor and mentioned that Obama recently signed a deal with Netflix, teasing a cameo, Colter replied, “I think he could cameo in anything he wants to. He has an open door for anywhere he wants to go, I think.”

Given Netflix’s wide array of impressive TV shows, there was one unique factor about shooting Luke Cage that Colter thought could entice Obama to drop by.

“We shoot in Harlem, we got a lot of good places to eat. He can come and do a cameo and we can have a bite to eat,” the actor joked.

Throughout his many years in local and national politics, Obama accomplished a wide variety of feats, which is exactly why Colter thought he would make a perfect villain.

“I don’t know man, he might have to change it up. He’s been a hero a long time, maybe he can be a villain this time,” the star noted.

The symbiotic relationship between music and the series’ overall narrative leads to a lot of real-life musicians appearing in various episodes, though, according to Colter, those decisions are made by showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker.

“I leave that up to Cheo. We got a lot of guys out there who are great but Cheo makes the choices,” Colter replied when asked who he’d like to see appear in the series. “I’m just happy these guys love the show enough to come out and give us their talent.”

Over in the world of theatrical releases, Stan Lee regularly appears in Marvel films as various characters. The Marvel icon’s appearance in Season Two of Luke Cage is easy to miss,but serves as a reference dating back to the ’50s.

Lee’s noticeable face is seen in an ad promoting a lawyer named “Irving Forbush,” a persona created by Lee himself to use in his comics as a punchline that represented a generic Marvel employee. The character became a prominent part of the series Snafu and even adopted the persona of “Forbush-Man.”

Season One and Two of Marvel’s Luke Cage are streaming now on Netflix.

