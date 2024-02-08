Marvel’s Mark Ruffalo Celebrates Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Mark Ruffalo is having a great 2024 so far. The actor known best for playing Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic was recently nominated for his fourth Best Supporting Actor nomination for Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things. Today, the actor got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During the ceremony, many of Ruffalo’s friends, family, and colleagues were in attendance including David Fincher, who directed him in Zodiac; Jennifer Garner, who starred with him in 13 Going on 30; actor Timothy McNeil, his longtime friend; and his wife, Sunrise Coigney. During the event, Garner gave a speech, which you can read below (via People)…

“How lucky are we to have been in a movie that kids are still dressing up as for Halloween?” Garner shared before naming some of the other women who have starred in projects alongside Ruffalo. “I wonder if my colleagues Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth [Paltrow], Keira Knightley – I wonder if they would agree that Mark owes this rom-com success to the scruffy hair, the untucked, cute button down, both of which became the norm for cute guys everywhere for the next 20 years.”

“I wonder if these esteemed ladies enjoyed Mark’s anxiety as much as I did?” Garner continued. “I wonder if he tried to drop out of their films like he did out of ours after the first rehearsal of the ‘Thriller’ dance, where Mark went from kind of shocked that we actually had to do this to antsy to deathly quiet to ‘Bro, this is not for me.’”

The duo ended up doing a bit of the “Thriller” dance, which you can check out in the post below:

“To work with you, Mark, is to love you, I don’t care what anyone says,” Garner added. “You allow yourself to be fully known by your colleagues, by the audience, by the world … Your work on Poor Things deserves all of the awards, all of them. But the real success is in how thrilled and delighted your colleagues are to have the opportunity to lift you up and celebrate you. Every time your name is called, Hollywood takes a deep collective breath and says, ‘Okay, the good and right thing has happened.’”

At the Oscars this year, Ruffalo is going up against Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer), Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction), Ryan Gosling (Barbie), and Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon). The ceremony will take place on March 10th.

Congrats, Mark Ruffalo!