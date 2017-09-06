Marvel's Runaways Casts Comic’s Villainous Pride Parents

If you are a fan of Marvel's Runaways series, then you already know the comic is getting a live-action adaptation thanks to Hulu. The friendly series tells the story of a group of superpowered teenagers who discover their parents have created a villainous cult known as Pride. Not long ago, Hulu and Marvel Television announced they had cast the show's crew of heroes, but fans were waiting to hear about the group's parents. Earlier today, they finally got the news.

Thanks to TV Line, fans know who exactly has been cast in Runaways to play the parental overseers of Pride. James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Annie Wersching (24), Kevin Weisman (Alias), Brigid Brannagh (Army Wives) and Ever Carradine (Major Crimes) have all joined the series so far.

Ryan Sands (The Wire), Angel Parker (The People v. O.J. Simpson), Brittany Ishibashi (Emily Owens M.D.), James Yaegashi (Broadway's Breakfast at Tiffany's) and Kip Pardue (Ray Donovan) have also signed on.

"This cast is an abundance of riches. We are so excited to have assembled our Pride, though for the fate of humanity we should be very concerned…," executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage said about the castings.

Brian K. Vaughn, comic co-creator and series executive consultant, also offered his thoughts on the casting. "[This series] has enough great actors to support two shows, but I love that this project contains multiple generations of incredible talent all in one story."

You can read up on the show's synopsis below:

"Runaways follows a group of six teenagers in the Marvel universe - Nico Minoru, Karolina Dean, Molly Hayes, Chase Stein, Alex Wilder, and Gertrude Yorkes - who discover that their parents are secretly members of a supervillain cabal called The Pride. After deciding they're no longer safe in their own homes, the kids go on the run. In the midst of hiding from their elders, the teens learn about themselves and become a family of their own."

"Marvel's Runaways" is executive produced by series showrunners/writers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage ("THE O.C.," "GOSSIP GIRL") along with Marvel's Head of Television, Jeph Loeb ("Marvel's Luke Cage," "Marvel's Iron Fist") and Jim Chory ("Marvel's Daredevil," "Marvel's Jessica Jones.") Fake Empire's Lis Rowinski will produce as well. Marvel's Runaways is a co-production with ABC Signature Studios.

Runaways is set to start shooting on February 13, and does not currently have a release date.