‘Marvel’s Runaways’ Funko Pop Figures Have Arrived

Funko has unveiled their line of Pop figures based on the Marvel Runaways TV series! This is more good news for fans after Hulu recently confirmed that a second season will premiere starting on Dec. 21st.

The lineup of Marvel’s Runaways Pop figures includes Nico Minoru, Alex Wilder, Karolina Dean, Gert Yorkes, Molly Henandez and Chase Stein. You can pre-order them all right here with shipping slated for September.

If you aren’t familiar with Marvel’s Runaways, the cult classic comic turned Hulu series involves a group of teenagers with super powers that unite after discovering that their parents are supervillains. The official synopsis for Season 2 of the series can be found below:

“The Runaways have left their homes (and evil parents) behind and now have to learn to live on their own. As they scavenge for food, search for shelter, and take care of one another, our kids begin to realize that, for better or worse, they’re stuck with each other. And it’s up to them to take down PRIDE once and for all. But someone sent a mysterious message to Jonah… Is there a mole in the Runaways? Meanwhile PRIDE is focused on finding their children, and Jonah has his own dangerous plan in mind.”

On a related note, the Funko Pop PEZ line has kicked off with a wide array of Marvel superheroes and villains, and the very first wave of products are available to purchase exclusively right here at Hot Topic and BoxLunch before getting a wider retail release later this year. They’ve already sold out at BoxLunch, so jump on them at Hot Topic while you can.

Indeed, you’ll be able to eat candy from the throats of such characters as Deadpool, Magneto, Cable, Thor, Hulk, Loki, Star-Lord, and Yondu, as well as the real-life Marvel superhero known as Stan Lee.

Not all of the Funko x PEZ Marvel lineup was available at the time of writing, so keep tabs on the links above for a restock.

