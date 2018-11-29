Marvel’s ‘Runaways’ Season 2 Trailer Released

The second season of Marvel’s Runaways is returning to Hulu in less than a month and the new trailer is giving us chills!

The show’s second season, which will be released all at once as opposed to last year’s week-to-week format, promises lots of thrills surrounding the turning point we waited for in season one: the kids have finally and officially run away.

The new trailer shows the group of teens getting stronger as they work together to figure out their various powers and skills. Meanwhile, their super villain parents are on the hunt to locate them.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the new season will introduce Jan Luis Castellanos as Topher, a character from the comics. The show will also feature the Runaway’s new home, the Hostel, which is “the biggest set that Marvel Television has ever built,” according to Josh Schwartz, one of the show’s executive producers. Schwartz compares the kids’ new digs to the Batcave and fellow executive producer, Stephanie Savage, promises “everything you’d want from every era” hiding in the closets.

The trailer also graced us with another Nico/Karolina kiss, which has many of our shipper hearts bursting. According to their panel at New York Comic Con, the new couple will be sharing a room together in their new home (sorry not sorry, Alex).

The trailer also treats viewers to shots of Old Lace (Gert’s genetically-engineered Deinonychus), plenty of action, romance, plotting parents, and a potential team up between Karolina and her real father, Jonah, who is evil mastermind behind all of the parent’s bad deeds. (No spoilers, comic readers!)

There are also plenty of nods to original comic, which was co-created by Brian K. Vaughan. According to Schwartz, Vaughan “had tears in his eyes” when he saw the set, which is certainly a promising reaction. Runaways isn’t the only show happening that’s based on Vaughan’s comics. A Y: The Last Man series is currently in the works by FX.

Marvel’s Runaways stars Allegra Acosta (Molly), Ariela Barer (Gert), Gregg Sulkin (Chase), Virginia Gardner (Karolina), Lyrica Okano (Nico), and Rhenzy Feliz (Alex).

Runaways will be coming to Hulu on December 21, 2019. Catch up on the first season here.