Marvel’s Secret Invasion Star Samuel L. Jackson Is Back With a Fury: “F*** That Snap”

As Marvel’s Secret Invasion begins production, Nick Fury actor Samuel L. Jackson is set to return to the role he has been playing since 2008. The actor posted a photograph from behind the scenes, in which he is wearing a t-shirt that shows Nick Fury disappearing into dust like he did at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. The caption of the photo said, among other things, “f–k that snap,” a reference to Thanos’s catastrophic attack at the end of that film. He also originated our headline’s play on words that he’s “back with a Fury” for the miniseries.

Fury first appeared in the post-credits scene for Iron Man, in which he sets up the existence of the “Avengers Initiative.” One of his most recent appearances was in Captain Marvel, where he met Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and set the stage for the events of Secret Invasion.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion event is one of the best-selling comic book events in recent years, and drove a ton of conversation at the time. In it, the shape-shifting Skrulls were infiltrating Earth, replacing everyone from janitors and doctors to superheroes and politicians. The resulting paranoia by the characters seeped through to the fans, who spent the whole event wondering what characters might not have been who they thought for potentially years.

“Like all of [Marvel’s] adaptations, it’s definitely not a 1:1 adaptation of the comic books, although it takes a lot of that kind of paranoid spirit, and runs with it,” producer Jonathan Schwartz said recently. “I think that’s literally everything I can say about it. We’re going to leave the secret in Secret Invasion for now.”

The massive Secret Invasion ensemble includes Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, and Killian Scott. In the series, Fury and Talos try to stop the Skrulls, who have infiltrated the highest spheres of the Marvel Universe. Marvel’s primary overseer on Secret Invasion is Jonathan Schwartz, who just produced Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The series does not yet have a release date, but is expected to drop in 2022 on Disney+.

