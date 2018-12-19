‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’s Spider-Cop Makes His Debut

Marvel just gave fans the long-awaited debut of Spider-Cop.

SPOILERS for Spider-Geddon #5 follow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spider-Geddon is notable for many reasons, but it is particularly noteworthy to video games fans for introducing the Spider-Man from PlayStation 4’s Marvel’s Spider-Man in the Marvel Comics multiverse.

But it doesn’t stop there. Fans who have played Marvel’s Spider-Man likely remember Spider-Cop, the persona that Spider-Man would use when interacting with police Captian Watanabe, much to Watanabe’s chagrin.

Well, it turns out that Spider-Cop is actually a thing. Somewhere in the infinite vastness Marvel’s multiverse there exists a universe where Spider-Man actually is a grizzled police officer like the personality that Spider-Man put on in the game.

Spider-Man was already shocked to learn Spider-Cop existed when he showed up on a screen in a previous issue. Now, in the big Spider-Geddon finale, Spider-Cop makes his on-panel debut as part of a Spider-Man army. Take a look below:

We don’t really get to see that much about Spider-Cop or learn anything about his backstory, but it is exciting enough just to know he exists.

The adventures of Marvel’s Spider-Man won’t stop in Spider-Geddon. Marvel Comics recently announced a new comic book that will continue to follow the Spider-Man from the video game titled Marvel’s Spider-Man: City at War.

“While creating the game, the writing team’s goal was to pay homage to Spider-Man’s rich history while also shaking things up to keep players on the edge of their seats,” said Bill Rosemann, the executive creative director at Marvel Games, when the new series was announced. “Now we’re thrilled to see our game’s original story swing full circle and come to life in the pages of this all-new comic book series in the Mighty Marvel Manner!

“Editor in Chief CB Cebulski and editor Mark Basso have assembled an amazing creative team to bring our game’s story to life in classic comic style. First we have fan-fave writer Dennis Hopeless, who flexed his Spidey muscles during his smash-hit run on Spider-Woman. I happily teamed with Dennis when we collaborated on the acclaimed Avengers Arena and Avengers Undercover series, so I’m thrilled to be working with him again. On the art side we have penciler Michele Bandini, who combines clear storytelling with dynamic action and intense detailing to deliver a fresh take on our Spidey’s world. Topping it all off is the main cover by Clayton Crain, who readers will remember as the awesome artist of Spider-Geddon #0, joined by vibrant variant covers by a who’s who of artists, including Marvel Games’ own art director Tim Tsang, David Nakayama, Gerardo Sandoval and the legendary Adi Granov. Get ready, True Believers, because the blockbuster action game you love playing — or in some cases, have only heard raves about — is leaping your way in the Mighty Marvel Manner!”

What do you think of Spider-Cop’s debut? Let us know in the comments!

Spider-Geddon #5 is on sale now.