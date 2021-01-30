Marvel's SWORD and SHIELD Share an Awesome MCU Connection

✖

WandaVision came back today with a twist! After three episodes that followed Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in the suburban town of Westview, we finally got a glimpse of what was happening outside of the town. The show's fourth episode was seen from the perspective of SWORD, which means fans got to learn a bit about the agency's history. In fact, some folks have pointed out a special connection between SWORD and SHIELD. Both agencies were founded by awesome, badass military women: Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) and Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch).

Another interesting connection is that the agencies were founded after Peggy and Maria had their respective adventures with some very special captains. Peggy, of course, was first introduced in Captain America: The First Avenger and Maria joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain Marvel. You can check out some tweets from fans who were excited about the connection below. One fan has a great idea for a spin-off and one Danbeau shipper is drawing relationship parallels.

peggy the founder of shield and maria the founder of sword. i am so proud of them!! pic.twitter.com/HQA6IyGkWF — ‎kenna 🕊🌿 | wandavision spoilers (@redromancva) January 29, 2021

I hope we get more Maria Rambeau in some MCU prequels or flashbacks. She was one of the best parts of Captain Marvel, maybe she could get an Agent Carter style show about the founding of SWORD #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/eb9QjP9m9P — Diego Leon Roman (@actionremakepod) January 29, 2021

you’re telling me both peggy carter and maria rambeau lost their super partners and created entire organizations to handle weird phenomena after that. you’re just going to parallel peggy and steve with carol and maria and tell me they are just GALS BEING PALS — Klaudia Amenábar (@kaludiasays) January 30, 2021

Another thing SHIELD and SWORD have in common are the changes to their names. In the comics, SHIELD stood for Supreme Headquarters, International Espionage, Law-Enforcement Division and Strategic Hazard Intervention Espionage Logistics Directorate before becoming Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division in the MCU. As for SWORD, it used to be called the Sentient World Observation and Response Department before the MCU made it the Sentient Weapon Observation Response Division.

What are your thoughts about the addition of SWORD? What do you think this means for the future of SHIELD? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

WandaVision's first four episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays.