‘Marvel’s The Punisher’ Season 2 Working Title Revealed

The working title for Marvel’s The Punisher Season 2 has been revealed.

The second season of the Frank Castle crime fighter drama will operate under the title of “Crime.” Marvel recently announced the series which debuted late in 2017 on Netflix would be getting a second season on the Netflix streaming service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Time to reload,” Marvel wrote in an announcement tweet for The Punisher Season 2. “Marvel’s The Punisher will return for Season 2 on Netflix.”

There is no word on when The Punisher will bring its second season to Netflix but if the marketing campaign for the Jon Bernthal-lead series follows the lead of its premiere season, fans probably won’t know for sure until a few weeks from release.

Bernthal first appeared as Frank Castle in Season 2 of Daredevil. He may or may not appear in other Netflix titles which will likely precede The Punisher Season 2, which will likely include the on-the-way second seasons of Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist.

The Punisher Season 1 is available now on Netflix.

(via ProductionWeekly)