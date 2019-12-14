Guardians of the Galaxy Star Karen Gillan Has Completed Her Role on Marvel’s What If…?

Marvel’s What If…? may be one of the most anticipated offerings coming to Disney+. The animated series, based on the comics of the same name, will explore many significant moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe but from the angle of what would have happened had just one thing gone a little differently. It’s a premise that is set to offer Peggy Carter as Captain Carter instead of Steve Rogers as Captain America among other interesting twists, but while it’s an exciting premise it’s one that fans have to wait for as the series isn’t set to debut until summer 2021. But while we don’t yet have a release date, fans can at least take some comfort in knowing that work is underway and that when it comes to Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan, she’s already completed her voice work on the series.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gillan revealed that she has finished up her voice work as Nebula on the animated series and even described things as being “funny”.

“I have!” Gillan said when asked if she had finished her voice work on the series. “And funny. It’ll be great for fans to see alternatives or alternate realities for their favorite characters.”

When it comes to favorite characters, fans will also get to see Gillan’s Nebula again in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Right now, that film is more of a mystery than What If…? with no details about the film’s plot revealed nor a production start date set. According to Gillan, though, while there is a lot of mystery about things, it may end up being the best of the Guardians trilogy.

“I don’t know exactly,” Gillan said about when production would start on the threequel. “I think it’ll be in the next couple of years, but I’ve read Vol. 3 and I think it’s the best of the trilogy. I know that we’re all really excited to have James Gunn Back as our fearless leader. So we’re all just really looking forward to getting back together.”

Are you excited for Marvel’s What If…? Let us know in the comments below.

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies can be streamed on Disney+.

