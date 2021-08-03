What If: Marvel Studios Producers Shot Down Luke Skywalker Cameo

✖

Now that Loki has ripped open the multiverse, pretty much everything is on the table for Marvel's What If...? The Disney+ show is Marvel Studios' first foray into the world of animation and will feature characters Marvel fans have come to know and love placed into entirely different worlds and environments. So much was possible, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige rarely told AC Bradley no — except when it came to including a cameo from the biggest character in the Star Wars mythos.

On the press tour for What If...? ahead of its release next week, Bradley revealed she tried sneaking in a cameo from Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker, but was quickly shut down.

"I was kind of notorious for trying to get a Star Wars character involved," Bradley said in a recent interview with The Direct. "We did try at one point, but it's kind of like play with the sandbox you were given. We gave you the entire MCU. Run with that. And, I was like 'Okay. But still, Luke Skywalker would be an amazing Avenger.'"

Bryan Andrews, director of all nine episodes for What If...? Season One hinted he's still holding out hope for a potential crossover between the Star Wars and Marvel franchises.

"But we were thinking about them, but who knows? If fans watch it, love it, and clamor enough...," Andrews said. "Who knows what can happen? You know, what if? Right?"

Because the show is animation, Marvel Studios producer Brad Winderbaum previously told us they didn't allow the availability of Marvel talent to get in the way of the show's storytelling. That's why some of the show's biggest characters — namely Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and Steve Rogers — are voiced by new voice actors.

"One early decision was we were not going to let the show be defined by the actors we thought we could get," Winderbaum told ComicBook.com. "Part of the fun of What If...? is being able to tell stories in any corner of the universe you want to and that means that you need that infinite canvas, you need that infinite potential. Also, I was afraid we wouldn't get any actors to come back. The fact that we got as many as we did, 85% of the actors came back or something like that. It's incredible and it's a real honor and privilege to work with all of them." Among the returning actors is the late Chadwick Boseman, who recorded four episodes of What If...? for his T'Challa character.

Marvel's What If...? is set for release on Disney+ beginning August 11th.

What What If... storylines do you hope to see in the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.