Marvel Fan Imagines ‘Westworld’ Star As Mystique

Even though Jennifer Lawrence’s Mystique is a major part of Fox’s current X-Men franchise, fans have started recasting the role for a potential appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

One fan, in particular, went the length to make some fan art of Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood in the role and if we’re being honest, it’s a spot-on fan cast. Reddit user /u/0604854 took to the popular website to share the fanart earlier today.

If Mystique were to get recast, it’d most certainly come after the impending Disney and Fox deal closes — an acquisition which cleared a major hurdle overseas earlier today.

And of course, Wood would have to make scheduling work with her current gig as she’s a lead on the fan-favorite HBO show Westworld.

Lawrence is still set to play the mutant character in at least one more go-around in next year’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix. According to Dark Phoenix architect Simon Kingberg, the movie is set to examine a deep story arc between Mystique and James McAvoy’s Charles Xavier.

“Raven is a part of the X-Men, but she’s critical of some of Charles’ methodologies, in terms of him feeling as though they can just dress up in those costumes and be considered the same as the rest of humanity,” Kinberg said to Empire. “So there is a schism forming between her and Charles. That struggle has been present in every movie, and we do it in a hopefully slightly more subtle way in this film. She toggles back and forth between Raven and Mystique, and there is meaning to that as there has always been in the previous three X-Men movies.”

Outside of the Mystique and Xavier dynamic, Kinberg has also teased that the movie will enter the cosmos.

“I always look to the comics obviously as the touchstones for the movies, and as you know and all fans know there is a lot of cosmic, extraterrestrial stories in the X-Men lore,” Kinberg told IGN. “It’s not something that we’ve explored in the past. It’s something we certainly begin to explore in this movie and if it’s appropriate to whatever the next movies would be then I would absolutely do that. It’s something I think audiences have almost grown accustomed to now given that the Marvel [MCU] movies are so often now intergalactic.”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix will fly into theaters on June 7, 2019.