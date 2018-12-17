‘Black Panther’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Named to Oscar Shortlists

Ahead of the Oscar nominations period next month, The Academy released the shortlists for nine awards categories earlier today, including Best Original Song, Best Original Score, and Best Visual Effects. Out of the nine categories, Marvel Studios paved the way, earning seven mentions.
In total, the Ryan Coogler-helmed Black Panther earned its place on four shortlists — Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Original Song, and Visual Effects. Avengers: Infinity War found itself on two shortlists — Original Score and Visual Effects — while Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man and the Wasp earned a Visual Effects mention.
The shortlists released today are for the Academy’s more minor categories. Marvel Studios has launched significant “For Your Consideration” campaigns for both Black Panther and Infinity War, pushing the movies in most categories.
Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously mentioned he thought it would be wonderful for Black Panther to receive award nods, especially when genre films typically don’t get the recognition.
“I think there are a lot of amazing artists that helped to make that movie, and it would be wonderful if they could be recognized,” Feige said. “Almost everyone involved in that movie, bringing that movie together, is great, and it would be wonderful to see if they’re recognized. We’ll see. This genre, typically not.”
The 91st Academy Awards take place Sunday, February 24th, 2019. The telecast will kickoff at 8:00 pm Eastern on ABC.
Keep scrolling to look over the nine released shortlists.
Documentary Feature
- Charm City
- Communion
- Crime + Punishment
- Dark Money
- The Distant Barking of Dogs
- Free Solo
- Hale County This Morning, This Evening
- Minding the Gap
- Of Fathers and Sons
- On Her Shoulders
- RBG
- Shirkers
- The Silence of Others
- Three Identical Strangers
- Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Documentary Short Subject
- Black Sheep
- End Game
- Lifeboat
- Los Comandos
- My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes
- A Night at the Garden
- Period. End of Sentence.
- ’63 Boycott
- Women of the Gulag
- Zion
Foreign Language Film
- Colombia, Birds of Passage
- Denmark, The Guilty
- Germany, Never Look Away
- Japan, Shoplifters
- Kazakhstan, Ayka
- Lebanon, Capernaum
- Mexico, Roma
- Poland, Cold War
- South Korea, Burning
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Border
- Mary Queen of Scots
- Stan & Ollie
- Suspiria
- Vice
Music (Original Score)
- Annihilation
- Avengers: Infinity War
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman
- Crazy Rich Asians
- The Death of Stalin
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
- First Man
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- Isle of Dogs
- Mary Poppins Returns
- A Quiet Place
- Ready Player One
- Vice
Music (Original Song)
- “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- “Treasure” from Beautiful Boy
- “All The Stars” from Black Panther
- “Revelation” from Boy Erased
- “Girl In The Movies” from Dumplin’
- “We Won’t Move” from The Hate U Give
- “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns
- “Trip A Little Light Fantastic” from Mary Poppins Returns
- “Keep Reachin’” from Quincy
- “I’ll Fight” from RBG
- “A Place Called Slaughter Race” from Ralph Breaks the Internet
- “OYAHYTT” from Sorry to Bother You
- “Shallow” from A Star Is Born
- “Suspirium” from Suspiria
- “The Big Unknown” from Widows
Animated Short Film
- Age of Sail
- Animal Behaviour
- Bao
- Bilby
- Bird Karma
- Late Afternoon
- Lost & Found
- One Small Step
- Pépé le Morse
- Weekends
Live Action Short Film
- Caroline
- Chuchotage
- Detainment
- Fauve
- Icare
- Marguerite
- May Day
- Mother
- Skin
- Wale
Visual Effects
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Black Panther
- Christopher Robin
- First Man
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Ready Player One
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Welcome to Marwen