‘Black Panther’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Named to Oscar Shortlists

Ahead of the Oscar nominations period next month, The Academy released the shortlists for nine awards categories earlier today, including Best Original Song, Best Original Score, and Best Visual Effects. Out of the nine categories, Marvel Studios paved the way, earning seven mentions.

In total, the Ryan Coogler-helmed Black Panther earned its place on four shortlists — Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Original Song, and Visual Effects. Avengers: Infinity War found itself on two shortlists — Original Score and Visual Effects — while Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man and the Wasp earned a Visual Effects mention.

The shortlists released today are for the Academy’s more minor categories. Marvel Studios has launched significant “For Your Consideration” campaigns for both Black Panther and Infinity War, pushing the movies in most categories.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously mentioned he thought it would be wonderful for Black Panther to receive award nods, especially when genre films typically don’t get the recognition.

“I think there are a lot of amazing artists that helped to make that movie, and it would be wonderful if they could be recognized,” Feige said. “Almost everyone involved in that movie, bringing that movie together, is great, and it would be wonderful to see if they’re recognized. We’ll see. This genre, typically not.”

The 91st Academy Awards take place Sunday, February 24th, 2019. The telecast will kickoff at 8:00 pm Eastern on ABC.

Keep scrolling to look over the nine released shortlists.

Documentary Feature

Charm City

Communion

Crime + Punishment

Dark Money

The Distant Barking of Dogs

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

On Her Shoulders

RBG

Shirkers

The Silence of Others

Three Identical Strangers

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

Los Comandos

My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

’63 Boycott

Women of the Gulag

Zion

Foreign Language Film

Colombia, Birds of Passage

Denmark, The Guilty

Germany, Never Look Away

Japan, Shoplifters

Kazakhstan, Ayka

Lebanon, Capernaum

Mexico, Roma

Poland, Cold War

South Korea, Burning

Makeup and Hairstyling

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Stan & Ollie

Suspiria

Vice

Music (Original Score)

Annihilation

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Crazy Rich Asians

The Death of Stalin

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

A Quiet Place

Ready Player One

Vice

Music (Original Song)

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

“Treasure” from Beautiful Boy

“All The Stars” from Black Panther

“Revelation” from Boy Erased

“Girl In The Movies” from Dumplin’

“We Won’t Move” from The Hate U Give

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns

“Trip A Little Light Fantastic” from Mary Poppins Returns

“Keep Reachin’” from Quincy

“I’ll Fight” from RBG

“A Place Called Slaughter Race” from Ralph Breaks the Internet

“OYAHYTT” from Sorry to Bother You

“Shallow” from A Star Is Born

“Suspirium” from Suspiria

“The Big Unknown” from Widows

Animated Short Film

Age of Sail

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Bilby

Bird Karma

Late Afternoon

Lost & Found

One Small Step

Pépé le Morse

Weekends

Live Action Short Film

Caroline

Chuchotage

Detainment

Fauve

Icare

Marguerite

May Day

Mother

Skin

Wale

Visual Effects