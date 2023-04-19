The State of the MCU ft. George Kittle, Latest Movie Updates | Phase Zero

On Wednesday, Phase Zero played host to San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle. Kittle, fresh off of his WWE debut at WrestleMania 39 where he delivered a powerful clothesline to Mike "The Miz," during a match with Pat McAfee, is a massive fan of Marvel Studios properties, along with DC Comics titles and video games like the Halo saga. His expertise and fandom was on display as the football star shared his thoughts on the current state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, discussing the latest projects in television and movies, and more.

"The multiverse and Quantumania stuff is at the forefront, that's the direction we're going, right?" Kittle said. "Of all the possibilities you can do, all the different character variants, all the different storylines... they can literally do whatever they want now. They can take any comic book and combine it with another comic book. Initial reactions? Mildly disappointed. I think we're all kind of in the same boat there, right? I'm happy that Marvel movies are coming out and I'm extremely excited about all of them. I was extremely excited for Doctor Strange, the second one, and that was one of the biggest letdowns. Thor 4 completely brutalized me...The things that made Phase 1 and Phase 2 and even Phase 3 so good is you built these storylines with awesome characters. Their character arc was fantastic and then it all came to an end. So, I get they're trying to do that but you still wanna have these good character arcs, develop these characters, have them win, have them lose, but there's just so much stuff going on right now."

For more from Kittle and his thoughts on the MCU, some recent Fantastic Four casting rumors, and more takes on the latest news surrounding Marvel movies and shows, give Phase Zero's latest episode a listen. Phase Zero Season 3 Episode 16 is available now on all podcast platforms and the show's official channel. Find links to download and subscribe to Phase Zero below!

Kittle's live appearance on Phase Zero shortly after watching Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania for the first time follows Quantumania writer Jeff Loveness joining the podcast. The full podcast episode loaded with insights about Marvel's most recent movie is also available now.

