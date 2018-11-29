Dedicated Marvel Fan Turned All of the MCU Phase One Into a TV Series You Can Watch

To date, Marvel Studios has released twenty movies as part of their Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though every movie in the MCU has pushed towards the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, they’ve been broken down into smaller groups, each with their own themes in and of themselves.

Phase One — which kicked off with Jon Favreau’s Iron Man in 2008 — lasted a total of six movies leading up to Marvel’s The Avengers in 2012, the first film to feature Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) teaming up and fighting a common enemy.

Now thanks to one dedicated Marvel fan, those interested in rewatching the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase One could do so in a television show-style format that’s much easier to digest. Film editor Samuel Masters has re-edited each of the six Phase One movies into one “season,” consisting of 12 episodes around 40 minutes each.

While the movies have a combined run time of 754 minutes — or 12 and a half hours — Masters’ television-style edit clocks in at just 480 minutes, nearly half the runtime of the movies.

So far Masters has only done the edits to the first six movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so if you want to make your MCU rewatch go a little bit faster in the lead up to Avengers 4, head on over to his website and started binging.

When the yet-untitled Avengers 4 hits silver screens next May, it’ll bring about the conclusion of the MCU’s Phase Three — arguably the biggest shift in the MCU as it’ll wrap up storylines that have spanned the duration of the universe so far. Only one Phase Four has been confirmed as of yet, and that’s Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: Far From Home, the second solo Spider-Man flick set in the MCU.

Other properties rumored to be moving into pre-production include Black Widow and The Eternals, both of which have been rumored to debut in 2020.

According to Black Panther producer Nate Moore, some of the ideas on the table at Marvel Studios for Phase Four are “exciting,” as he told ComicBook.com earlier this year.

“Oh, there are some ideas [for Phase Four],” Moore said. “I think without giving anything away, we’re at the point now with Marvel as a company looking for what happens post-Avengers 4, and there are a lot of ideas on the table that are really exciting. Some are characters you’ve met before, some are wholly new characters.”

“Mow, it’s just for us internal getting our ducks in a row and deciding whose doing what and when these franchises will end up in sort of the larger timeline. So there are things I’m working on, but as a bigger question, we’re just trying to figure out what happens post Phase Three.”