Official MCU Timeline Updated After Deadpool & Wolverine, Agatha All Along

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has just updated its official timeline following its 2024 releases of Deadpool and Wolverine and Agatha All Along. A threequel to 2016’s Deadpool and 2018’s Deadpool 2, director Shawn Levy’s Deadpool and Wolverine hit theaters in July and saw Ryan Reynolds’ titular anti-hero collide with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, who hadn’t appeared on screen since the 2017 film Logan. Agatha All Along aired on Disney+ in September and October. A WandaVision spinoff centered on Kathryn Hahn’s whimsical witch Agatha Harkness and her newfound coven of magick wielders, the show chronicled their journey through the fabled Witches’ Road. According to Marvel.com and Marvel’s Disney+ page, Deadpool and Wolverine takes place after What If…? season 2, which follows Loki season 2. Agatha All Along comes after Deadpool and Wolverine, making the series the most recent MCU project in the official timeline.

Marvel maintains its timeline to allow fans to keep track of the ever-expanding nature of the MCU and for newer audiences to be able to watch all the projects in order. Despite Deadpool and Wolverine and Agatha All Along falling at the very end of the timeline, Marvel has not always released projects in chronological order since its beginning in 2008. According to the official timeline, Captain America: The First Avenger is set the furthest in the past, as the 2011 film’s events occur during World War II in 1942. The 2019 movie Captain Marvel comes next, with its plot taking place in 1995.

Amid the confirmation of the MCU’s up-to-date timeline, there has been much speculation about the future of recent characters and storylines. The recent Golden Globes nominations list Agatha All Along as a comedy series instead of a limited series, which could indicate that a second season is in the works due to the requirements for submitting in the category. On the possibility of a second season, Hahn stated that she “would be thrilled to come back.” As for Deadpool’s future, Reynolds said that he sees Wade as more of a supporting character going forward.

The places of Deadpool and Wolverine and Agatha All Along in the MCU timeline come as no surprise given that they exist as the franchise’s two newest projects. As for upcoming titles, it will be interesting to see where they fit. The MCU’s next movies Captain America: Brave New World, which releases in theaters on February 14, 2025, and Thunderbolts, which comes out on May 2, 2025, will likely be set following Deadpool and Wolverine and Agatha All Along, considering that they precede Avengers: Doomsday — set to release on May 1, 2026.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects include What If…? season 3 on December 22, 2024, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on January 29, 2025, Daredevil: Born Again on March 4, 2025, Ironheart on June 24, 2025, The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25, 2025, Eyes of Wakanda on August 6, 2025, Avengers: Doomsday on May 1, 2026, Spider-Man 4 on July 24, 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027.