Kathryn Hahn’s Golden Globes Nomination May Reveal Agatha All Along’s Future

Will Agatha keep going along? That’s the question a lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been asking since Agatha All Along reached its finale earlier this fall. Now the 2025 Golden Globes nominations have been announced, and Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn has been nominated in the category of “Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy,” it suddenly seems like Agatha All Along‘s future is all but guaranteed.

Limited to Regular: The New Awards Season Strategy

The 2024 Emmys saw a game-changing strategy carry Disney and FX-Hulu to a major awards sweep. The Japanese historical drama Shogun was first promoted and released as a limited series (a single season based on the 1975 James Clavell novel); however, when Shogun became a major breakout hit with frontrunner potential at the Emmys, Disney and FX-Hulu suddenly had the idea to announce development on Season 2, with series star and executive producer Hiroyuki Sanada signing on to return. The decision to keep Shogun going meant that it qualified for a much wider range of Emmy categories than a limited series would — and, in the end, the show walked away as the most-awarded single season of television ever, winning 18 Emmys at the Primetime Emmy Awards and Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards — including the top prize of “Outstanding Drama Series.”

Since Shogun pulled off that historic sweep, there have been a lot of questions surrounding how other series could follow suit and jump from limited to regular series to better their chances at the Emmys. One standout example for the 2025 Emmys is The Penguin, a limited series that has gained massive amounts of acclaim as a major awards frontrunner: HBO and DC Studios could’ve easily pushed ahead with development on another season of The Penguin that would’ve catapulted the series into a much wider berth of both Primetime and Creative Emmys, and create more hype for The Batman: Part II (which releases in October of 2026). Instead, DC and HBO are keeping The Penguin in the limited series track.

Why Kathryn Hahn’s Golden Globe Nom Confirms Agatha Season 2

Now, Kathryn Hahn has been nominated in a Golden Globes category meant for ongoing series, which indicates that Disney has formally categorized the show as a regular series — meaning at least one more season is in development.

Marvel Studios and Disney likely learned a valuable lesson from WandaVision: the series entered awards season as a limited series, and even though it earned two Golden Globes nominations (for Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen) as well as 23 Primetime Emmy Awards, it’s not hard to look back now and wonder what it would have achieved as a regular series. It could’ve been a major branding game-changer for Marvel and Disney+ right out of the gate and, feels like an even bigger missed opportunity now — especially since the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the biggest ongoing story in entertainment, and WandaVision left many dangling threads that could be picked up again.

Agatha All Along ended with an even more pronounced opportunity for continuation — and no one expects that to happen in a movie. The series could actually use its sophomore season to tell a highly anticipated story in the MCU: Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke) and Agatha Harkness’s ghost (Hahn) tracking down the newly reincarnated Tommy Maximoff, as well as the Scarlet Witch herself, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). The other WandaVision spin-off series Vision Quest is still in development, so another season of Agatha would give the MCU its own WandaVision corner to play in.

WandaVision and Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.