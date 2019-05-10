Marvel Fans Joke That Benedict Cumberbatch Wore the Time Stone to the Met Gala

Almost two weeks after its release, Marvel fans all over the world are still thinking quite a lot about Avengers: Endgame — and it looks like that applies in some pretty interesting ways. Earlier this week, Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch made a pretty noteworthy entrance at the 2019 Met Gala, and some are comparing it to his MCU role.

As quite a few people, including Reddit user Grimm_y, have pointed out, Cumberbatch’s green brooch bears a lot of visual similarities to the Time Stone, the green Infinity Stone that Doctor Strange guards.

So, if you’re among those who thought that Cumberbatch looked like a dapper Doctor Strange — or an array of other pop culture flashpoints — you’re not alone.

Now that Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange has returned to the MCU after the events of Avengers: Endgame, fans are curious to see exactly when the Sorcerer Supreme will appear next. With a second Doctor Strange solo film currently in development, it’s safe to say that Strange’s personal arc will evolve even further.

“We met a very sombre person by the end of [Doctor Strange],” Cumberbatch said in a 2018 interview. “I think he’d become crude into the idea of being really heroic is sacrificing your own needs and selfishness for something a little more selfless and doing good for others. That’s a lonely part for the taking. That moment where he looks at the watch, his last vestige to Christine, and then out of the window and there he is in a profile of a hero to come.”

“That’s the person we meet a little bit in Thor: Ragnarok, giving Thor the run around, and then very much so in this.” Cumberbatch continued. “He’s, as everyone is in [Avengers: Endgame], constantly taken by surprise by the speed of events, the ramping up of jeopardy, however the events and threats just overtake them basically. Everyone is just playing a game of survival in this film. He still seems to be a little step ahead, slightly book-ending it with some foresight. Also, trying to be more of the adult in the room. There’s still comedy but he’s not quite as petulant and certainly not as egotistical narcissistic as he was in the first film.”

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are both in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.

