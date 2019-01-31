Method Man Prefers Marvel to DC

Member of the Wu-Tang Clan Method Man expanded his abilities as a performer into the acting world in the mid-’90s, leading to a brief appearance in the first season of Marvel’s Luke Cage. It should come as no surprise that, when having to choose between Marvel or DC Comics, his allegiances lay with Marvel.

“Mostly Marvel. I grew up on Marvel,” the performer shared with The Late Show when asked to weigh in on the rivalry. “My guy is Wolverine. I just love his story. It’s kind of like a redemption story. You have a guy who lives most of his life in pain, turmoil, suffering, but by the time he comes out the other end of the tunnel, it’s love, passion, and peace. And that’s my story.”

When host Stephen Colbert reminded Method Man that Wolverine’s adamantium claws are also pretty cool, he agreed, noting, “That’s the only reason why we go to the movies.”

In addition to having a cameo in Luke Cage, Method Man, whose real name is Clifford Smith, also wrote 2016’s Ghost Rider X-Mas Special Infinite Comic for Marvel. Method Man previously revealed to Comic Book Men that this opportunity was a dream come true.

“Surreal. I’m living the dream. That’s the best way I can put it,” Method Man recalled of the experience. “They asked me how much I wanted for writing the book and I think I said 50 cents or the price of the book. I didn’t cash that Marvel check. I’m going to save it and frame it and put it up on the wall. You would think the biggest kick would be winning a Grammy or something like that, but my biggest kick is being Method Man in the Marvel Universe, as myself. That sh-t is huge!”

Much like Method Man represents only one perspective in the Wu-Tang Clan, the performer confirmed that he connected strongly with the X-Men due specifically to how the title regularly brought in a variety of characters as opposed to focusing solely on one hero.

“I’ve always been the guy that likes variety over focusing on one sole character,” the performer revealed. “You can go buy an Iron Man book and the only person you’re going to see in there is basically Iron Man. With X-Men, there are so many different characters and you get the whole shebang.”

