Mezco’s Black Panther One:12 Collective Figure is Ready to Order

Mezco has added Black Panther to their One:12 line of figures and it looks pretty fantastic. The figure stands nearly 7-inches tall and boasts over 30 points of articulation, a cloth outfit recreating that of King T’Challa’s Vibranium suit, detailed accessories, two head portraits (one masked and one unmasked), and a shield and spear.
You can secure a Black Panther One:12 Collective figure for yourself right here for $80 with free shipping. The figure is expected to arrive in September. If that’s a little too rich for your blood, you might also want to check out Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Series 12-inch Black Panther figure for $49.99. The official description for the Black Panther One:12 figure is available below.
“Direct from the eagerly anticipated and groundbreaking feature film, Mezco welcomes Black Panther into the One:12 Collective. Intricately designed with a cloth outfit recreating that of King T’Challa’s Vibranium suit, authentically detailed accessories replicating those seen in the movie, and the likeness of actor Chadwick Boseman.”
“The One:12 Collective Black Panther figure boasts two comprehensively detailed head portraits: one masked and one unmasked, featuring the likeness of actor Chadwick Boseman. Special attention was paid when designing King T’Challa’s suit made from Vibranium, a rare metal that is lightweight, sleek, and bulletproof. In addition, Black Panther comes equipped with a meticulously crafted shield and spear, replicating similar weapons seen in the film.”
“Following the events of Captain America: Civil War, King T’Challa returns home to Wakanda. When two enemies conspire to bring down the kingdom, King T’Challa must team up as the Black Panther, with Wakanda’s special forces – the Dora Milaje, to prevent a world war.”
THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE BLACK PANTHER FIGURE FEATURES:
• One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation
• Two (2) head portraits
• Masked head
• Unmasked head
• Hand painted authentic detailing
• Approximately 17cm tall
• Eight (8) interchangeable hands
• One (1) pair of fists (L&R)
• One (1) pair of holding hands (L&R)
• Two (2) pairs posing hands (L&R)
COSTUME:
• Film-accurate masked head
• Unmasked head featuring the likeness of actor Chadwick Boseman
• Intricately detailed cowl
• Authentically designed gauntlets
• Impeccable belt detailing
• Skillfully executed boots
ACCESSORIES:
• One (1) shield
• One (1) spear
Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16th.
