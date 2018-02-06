Mezco’s Black Panther One:12 Collective Figure is Ready to Order

Mezco has added Black Panther to their One:12 line of figures and it looks pretty fantastic. The figure stands nearly 7-inches tall and boasts over 30 points of articulation, a cloth outfit recreating that of King T’Challa’s Vibranium suit, detailed accessories, two head portraits (one masked and one unmasked), and a shield and spear.

You can secure a Black Panther One:12 Collective figure for yourself right here for $80 with free shipping. The figure is expected to arrive in September. If that’s a little too rich for your blood, you might also want to check out Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Series 12-inch Black Panther figure for $49.99. The official description for the Black Panther One:12 figure is available below.

“Direct from the eagerly anticipated and groundbreaking feature film, Mezco welcomes Black Panther into the One:12 Collective. Intricately designed with a cloth outfit recreating that of King T’Challa’s Vibranium suit, authentically detailed accessories replicating those seen in the movie, and the likeness of actor Chadwick Boseman.”

“The One:12 Collective Black Panther figure boasts two comprehensively detailed head portraits: one masked and one unmasked, featuring the likeness of actor Chadwick Boseman. Special attention was paid when designing King T’Challa’s suit made from Vibranium, a rare metal that is lightweight, sleek, and bulletproof. In addition, Black Panther comes equipped with a meticulously crafted shield and spear, replicating similar weapons seen in the film.”

“Following the events of Captain America: Civil War, King T’Challa returns home to Wakanda. When two enemies conspire to bring down the kingdom, King T’Challa must team up as the Black Panther, with Wakanda’s special forces – the Dora Milaje, to prevent a world war.”

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE BLACK PANTHER FIGURE FEATURES:

• One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

• Two (2) head portraits

• Masked head

• Unmasked head

• Hand painted authentic detailing

• Approximately 17cm tall

• Eight (8) interchangeable hands

• One (1) pair of fists (L&R)

• One (1) pair of holding hands (L&R)

• Two (2) pairs posing hands (L&R)

COSTUME:

• Film-accurate masked head

• Unmasked head featuring the likeness of actor Chadwick Boseman

• Intricately detailed cowl

• Authentically designed gauntlets

• Impeccable belt detailing

• Skillfully executed boots

ACCESSORIES:

• One (1) shield

• One (1) spear

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16th.

