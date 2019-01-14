Watch Marvel Stars Michael B. Jordan and Cobie Smulders Text Thanos for Help

Thanos may have been the enemy when he used the Infinity Gauntlet to wipe our half of the life in the universe in Avengers: Infinity War, but it turns out that the Mad Titan’s specific, catastrophic skills may have an upside — at least for Marvel stars Michael B. Jordan and Cobie Smulders.

Jordan and Smulders were both guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon recently and decided to call in a favor from Thanos himself when host Jimmy Fallon started going on a little too long about the merits of a trendy kitchen gadget. You can check it out in the video above.

As you can see, when Fallon gets a little lost in talking about the wonders of the air fryer and everything it’s capable of “frying” Jordan, who played Erik Killmonger in Black Panther, and Smulders, whose Maria Hill was actually dusted by Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Infinity War, try to come up with a way to deal with Fallon. The answer? Jordan decides to text Thanos for help, no big deal. While Smulders wants to know if Thanos got the message what happens next leaves no doubt. Fallon begins to turn to ash and disappear even as he promises not to keep going on and on about the appliance.

We have to admit, not only is the skit itself pretty clever, it might be pretty useful to have Thanos’ number just in case you need to dust someone. Still, with great power comes great responsibility and while Smulder’s Maria Hill certainly doesn’t have Thanos’ number — you’d think that if she did, she would have used it to prevent herself from being a victim of the snap, after all — the actor revealed that the character will, in fact, appear in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Speaking with Fallon on The Tonight Show, Smulders made the first official confirmation that her character will have a part in the follow-up to Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“Yes,” Smulders said. “That’s out there!”

Fallon appeared genuinely surprised that he had gotten Smulders to reveal anything her character was up to as he had tried earlier in the interview to get her to talk about Avengers: Endgame, prompting Smulders to double-down on the confirmation.

“I can’t tell you what’s happening in it, but yeah,” she said. “I love the preciousness of all of this. It’s so magical, but we don’t want to ruin anything for anyone.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 5th. Other MCU movies scheduled for release this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.