Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Star Joins Mission: Impossible 7 & 8

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy star Pom Klementieff is taking a cue from Justice League star Henry Cavill and making a jump to the Mission: Impossible franchise. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Fallout director Christopher MacQuarrie made the reveal on social media that Pom Klementieff has joined Mission: Impossible 7 (and the already-announced Mission: Impossible 8). Klementieff is taking on a role that he teased by saying “how do you say femme fatale in French?” Needless to say, Klementieff will be giving Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible hero Ethan Hunt some trouble – but the real sparks will be seeing Hunt’s lady cohort Isla Faust (Rebbecca Ferguson) going up against Klementieff’s new femme fatale character!

Check out the post by Christopher MacQuarrie, announcing Pom Klementieff joining Mission: Impossible 7 & 8:

View this post on Instagram @pom.klementieff, how do you say femme fatale in French? #MI78 A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie) on Nov 19, 2019 at 9:29am PST

Now, here’s the confirmation from Pom Klementieff about the casting:

View this post on Instagram @christophermcquarrie Mischief: Accepted A post shared by Pom Klementieff (@pom.klementieff) on Nov 19, 2019 at 9:34am PST

Before the world came to know her as the childlike alien empath Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Pom Klementieff actually got her big Hollywood break from taking on a femme fatale role. The actress appeared in Spike Lee’s 2013 remake of the 2003 cult-hit Korean film Old Boy, in which she played the enigmatic assistant/lover to Sharlto Copley’s villain, “The Stranger.” That performance demonstrated both Klementieff’s beauty and her onscreen charisma – two perfect ingredients for a good femme fatale character in a spy-action movie.

At this time, Christopher MacQuarrie has signed on to

Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled to hit theaters on July 23, 2021. Mission: Impossible 8 is slated for August 25, 2022.

