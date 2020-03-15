MODOK Rumored to Appear in Future Marvel Studios Project

Marvel’s most unique villain may be coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe sooner than you’d think. According to the rumor mill buzzing about online started by ace scooper Daniel Richtman, the gigantic floating head villain is something currently in the works at the House of Ideas and the character could very well debut in Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man 3, though the latter part of the speculation is rooted in a years-old interview with Reed.

“Not only have you mentioned MODOK but I will occasionally get texts from John Hodgman,” Reed told Heroic Hollywood in 2018. “He has long wanted to play MODOK. It’s his mission in life. He’s a huge Marvel Comics fan. John has been sort of lobbying for years ‘MODOK! MODOK!’. We always talk about MODOK because he’s maybe the most bizzarro character in the Marvel Universe.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some of Hodgman’s latest work come on Amazon’s The Tick revival, where he starred as Agent Hobbes.

Coincidentally enough, MODOK is just one of two characters still getting an adult-oriented animated series from Hulu after an initial slate of five shows was announced by Marvel Television. The likes of Howard the Duck, Tigra & Dazzler, and a crossover special titled The Offenders have since been canceled.

“I have seen quite a few episodes of MODOK, which I’m really excited about,” Hulu content chief Craig Erwich said earlier this year. “Patton Oswalt is a lifelong Marvel fan and was obsessed with the character of MODOK. So, for him to finally get his hands on that character and for he and Jordan Blum to do what they always wanted to do with it, which is a whole new take and a very funny one, on what it means to be a comic book villain is really special. I’m excited to see that.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects that could feature the live-action debut of MODOK Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier August 20th, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision on December 20th, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.