Marvel's MODOK Writer Reveals Third Eye Blind Cameo

Marvel's MODOK is stuffed with cameos, that much you likely already know. In the show's marketing, fans have seen anyone from Iron Man (Jon Hamm) to Super Adaptoid and Fin Fang Foom. As it turns out, there are even cameos from those outside the Marvel library. You know, cameos from people like Third Eye Blind.

Monday night, MODOK showrunner Jordan Blum shared another batch of behind-the-scenes shots of the series, including a stop-motion set including figurines of the alternative rock band. "Thanks for all the kind words about MODOK today," Blum tweeted. "Here are some more BTS photos from season 1 including Sam Richardson towering over a Third Eye Blind concert."

Thanks for all the kind words about M.O.D.O.K. today. Here are some more BTS photos from season 1 including @SamRichardson towering over a Third Eye Blind concert. pic.twitter.com/sqE1OwJFId — Jordan Blum (@BlumJordan) May 18, 2021

When we spoke with Blum earlier this month, he revealed Marvel only prohibited him and his writer's room from using two characters — Stilt-Man and Paste Pot Pete.

"Marvel was so cool about like, 'Yeah you want Iron Man? Yeah, take Iron Man.' And I was like, 'Oh my God I can't believe Iron Man!' Like the only characters, they said no to were like Stilt-Man and Paste-Pot Pete we tried to have in that episode," Blum told us at the time.

He added, "We had to check ourselves a little bit, that we didn't just put everything in and then nothing happened in the show. Because we were just like, 'Oh here's a new character, here's a new character!' They had to kind of be organic to the story. And that was, you know, the most important thing. That's why there are some weird ones in there like the because we were, we needed something for that episode."

