Mondo ‘Captain Marvel’ Posters and Pins Arrive Today

Mondo is celebrating the release of Captain Marvel with a new poster and pin set designed by the legendary Matt Taylor. Actually, there are two posters – a standard version with vibrant colors and an extremely awesome glow-in-the-dark variant featuring Carol in her Kree Starforce uniform, complete with helmet and mohawk. An enamel pin set will also be available featuring Carol Danvers, Captain Marvel, and Nick Fury designs.

If you want to get your hands on these exclusive Captain Marvel items, here’s what you need to know…

The posters and pins will go on sale right here starting today, March 6th, at 1:30pm CT (2:30pm EST). Note that the glow-in-the-dark variant ($80) will be a limited edition of 325, so they will probably sell out very quickly – good luck getting your hands on it. The standard poster ($60) is a timed edition that will be available until March 10th at 11:59pm CT (12:59pm EST). The number of posters sold during this period will determine the edition size. The pins will be available for $10 each, and should be fairly easy to reserve.

On a related note, Build-A-Bear Workshop has launched their Captain Marvel plush collection yesterday, and you can order them all right here. Of course it includes a Goose plush!

The full collection includes a Captain Marvel Bear ($25.50) with gold sparkles on her red fur, a Captain Marvel logo on the chest and right paw pad, as well as an image of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel on the right paw. A Captain Marvel costume for the bear can be purchased separately ($18), but the full gift set ($51) includes the bear, costume, and rubber boots to complete the look. An aviator jacket ($12.50) and tank top ($7.50) are also available to mix things up.

Our Captain Marvel review is available here. The synopsis reads:

“Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

