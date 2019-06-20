Former Moon Knight Artist Bill Sienkiewicz Endorses Keanu Reeves To Play Character In Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Keanussance shows no signs of stopping anytime soon, and after Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige revealed that they would love to get Keanu Reeves into the MCU in some form or fashion, fans have tried to come up with the perfect role for him to play in the MCU. Plenty of ideas have been thrown around, but recently Marvel writer Dan Slott threw out Moon Knight as the perfect choice, and it got the seal of approval from a name synonymous with the character over the years, artist Bill Sienkiewicz.

You’ve no doubt seen one of the many gorgeous renditions of Moon Knight courtesy of Sienkiewicz, and he thinks Slott is onto something with the Keanu casting. “Dan, We are absolutely on the same page here,” Sienkiewicz said on Twitter. “#KeanuReeves would be great as all the phases of Moon Knight. #Marvel @KevinfeigeMCU”

It all started with Slott’s initial tweet, which read “I’m seeing lots of people saying Reed Richards, Adam Warlock, and Silver Surfer. My vote? Marc Spector: Moon Knight”.

Dan, We are absolutely on the same page here. #KeanuReeves would be great as all the phases of Moon Knight.

Slot didn’t just bring it up as an idea but supported his casting with several reasons why Reeves could knock the role out of the park.

“Whoever plays Moon Knight has to also be able to pull off:

Mercenary, Marc Spector.

Cabbie, Jake Lockley.

And Millionaire, Steven Grant.

That’s your man for the job.”

Thing is he’s not wrong. Part of what is so compelling about Moon Knight as a hero is how his differing personalities come into conflict and even pair up on occasion to get the job done, resulting in a hero unlike any other. Reeves definitely has the ranger to pull off the various personalities that Spector houses, and we would love to see that come alive on the big screen someday.

It seems Marvel Studios would to, as in an interview with ComicBook.com Feige admitted they talk to Reeves pretty much every time they start work on a new film.

“We talk to him for almost every film we make,” Feige laughed. “We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

We definitely hope Moon Knight happens sooner rather than later in the MCU, and who knows, maybe that’s when Reeves will make his MCU debut.