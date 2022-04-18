Moon Knight Episode 3 Connects to Loki With Kang the Conqueror Easter Egg We All Missed

Through three episodes of Moon Knight, the Marvel Studios show has largely removed itself from the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now that the show is officially half over, it included a direct nod to one of the franchise’s next big villains in Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror. That’s right, the creatives behind the series snuck in a Loki Easter egg in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it-moment in the latest episode of Moon Knight.

As Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) was fighting with one of Arthur Harrow’s (Ethan Hawke) followers in Egypt, a peculiar design can be seen on the jacket of one of those the Fist of Khonshu is exchanging blows with. As it turns out, the design is a direct nod to Rama-Tut, one of the many identities Kang has donned during his time in the comics. The Easter egg was first found, and subsequently confirmed to be accurate, by the Easter egg fiends at New Rockstars.

KANG sighting in #MoonKnight? 👀 @eavoss breaks down a major Kang Easter Egg in Moon Knight, and explains the HUGE implications of this detail and what it tells us about MCU history ⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/jdG84CQfIr pic.twitter.com/V4HlpAirjX — New Rockstars (@NewRockstars) April 16, 2022

Because of the complex nature behind Moon Knight, fans spent a substantial amount of time speculating earlier this year on just how connected the series would remain to the rest of the franchise. As Moon Knight producer Grant Curtist was quick to point out, however, the show is most definitely rooted in the MCU.

“Moon Knight is very much in the MCU,” Curtis previously told Inverse. “The observant viewer is going to hear and see those Easter eggs we drop that do explain that and confirm that.” The reason Moon Knight doesn’t appear to have heavy connective tissue to other MCU projects is that the series takes inspiration from its comic book roots. Even though Marc Spector / Moon Knight was a member of the Avengers in the comics, he often was busy dealing with his own villains and threats.

The first three episodes of Moon Knight are now streaming on Disney+, and new episodes will be released every Wednesday.

