Moon Knight Star Teases Episode 4 Might Be Their Last Appearance on Series

Moon Knight is zooming right along as four of the show's six episodes have already been released. Characters have come and gone; in fact, one of them may be gone for good. According to Lucy Thackeray, the actor behind antagonistic shop manager Donna, the character likely has no more screen time in the series.

In addition to her scenes in the earliest episodes of the series, Thackeray also appeared in Episode 4 as a patient at the mental hospital Marc and Steven (Oscar Isaac) were trying to get out of. In a conversation with The Direct, the actor says that's likely the last time fans will see her.

"I mean, unless they've done something crazy with the edit," she told the website. "I think that's Donna's [last scene]... I just hope the museum doesn't get blown up [in one of those final episodes]. Cause then there's hope that Donna can come back."

Despite being a patient at the hospital, Thackeray also wasn't made aware of the episode's main twist — the introduction of the Egyptian goddess Tawaret in her full hippopotamus glory.

"I've heard about the hippo, but I have no idea," she added. "Somebody else asked about the hippo, and I was like, 'I'm sorry?' One of our little scenes in the stockroom, actually, the very beginning of the scene, I say something like, 'Bring the hippos over here,' and [Steven] says, 'Oh no, they're actually called Taweret.' You've gotta really be listening. But other than that, I literally have no idea what to expect. I've heard little things from other cast members [about the last episode], and it all sounds crazy."

Four episodes of Moon Knight are now streaming on Disney+, and new episodes will be released every Wednesday.

