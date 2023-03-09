Moon Knight Fans Celebrate Oscar Isaac's 44th Birthday

Moon Knight fans are celebrating Oscar Isaac's birthday on social media today. The Marvel star turns 44 and the gifs are out in full force all over Twitter and other sites. It's been a busy few months for the star as he's starred in The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window recently. Of course, everyone is waiting for Moon Knight's return in the MCU. As with a lot of the Phase 4 Avenger hopefuls, there's been no indication when he might pop-up again. A lot of speculation surrounding Moon Knight seems to believe that Season 2 will begin production sooner rather than later after the critical response to the MCU show. But, nothing has materialized as of yet!

"There weren't discussions of doing Werewolf by Night per se, just because they had already had some plans for him, and Kevin [Feige] had an idea of how he wanted to use him, which I'm still not privy to. I'm as in the dark as you are," Moon Knight showrunner Jeremy Slater explained to ComicBook.com in a conversation from May 2022.

He continued, ""In my pitch, one of the images that I used was a shot of Moon Knight fighting a giant, 12-foot-tall werewolf with glowing eyes. I was like, 'Look, yes, Moon Knight is a street-level vigilante guy. He can go up against the purse snatchers and the drug runners and everything. But he's also a monster hunter and that's how he was introduced,'" and that's how he got his start."

