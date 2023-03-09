Moon Knight Fans Celebrate Oscar Isaac's 44th Birthday
Moon Knight fans are celebrating Oscar Isaac's birthday on social media today. The Marvel star turns 44 and the gifs are out in full force all over Twitter and other sites. It's been a busy few months for the star as he's starred in The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window recently. Of course, everyone is waiting for Moon Knight's return in the MCU. As with a lot of the Phase 4 Avenger hopefuls, there's been no indication when he might pop-up again. A lot of speculation surrounding Moon Knight seems to believe that Season 2 will begin production sooner rather than later after the critical response to the MCU show. But, nothing has materialized as of yet!
"There weren't discussions of doing Werewolf by Night per se, just because they had already had some plans for him, and Kevin [Feige] had an idea of how he wanted to use him, which I'm still not privy to. I'm as in the dark as you are," Moon Knight showrunner Jeremy Slater explained to ComicBook.com in a conversation from May 2022.
happy birthday oscar isaac pic.twitter.com/FnoC0i0Wdq— olga (@helmetlessdin) March 9, 2023
He continued, ""In my pitch, one of the images that I used was a shot of Moon Knight fighting a giant, 12-foot-tall werewolf with glowing eyes. I was like, 'Look, yes, Moon Knight is a street-level vigilante guy. He can go up against the purse snatchers and the drug runners and everything. But he's also a monster hunter and that's how he was introduced,'" and that's how he got his start."
What's your favorite role of his? Let us know down in the comments!
Let's all bask in it
Remembering that Triple Frontier gave us Pedro Pascal and Oscar Isaac in a movie together and feeling grateful pic.twitter.com/t6RWSUM44G— Netflix (@netflix) February 21, 2023
The childhood picture though
HAPPY OSCAR ISAAC DAY 🥳 pic.twitter.com/G6VgPJPxCL— OSCAR DAY (@oscarbeingcute) March 9, 2023
Daddy discourse
HAPPY BIRTHDAY FATHER OSCAR ISAAC pic.twitter.com/x6NWjNYV20— elsa (@mcclafloy) March 9, 2023
So many roles
Happy 44th birthday to THE DUKE, THE MOON KNIGHT, Oscar Isaac! pic.twitter.com/Dclq79APUF— A Shot. (@justashottt_) March 9, 2023
Let's get it going
IT'S OFFICIAL HIS DAY AND HAPPY BDAY TO THE ONE AND ONLY THEE OSCAR ISAAC pic.twitter.com/67AUi7evKW— yas. OSCAR DAY (@spectorsfilm) March 9, 2023
Tremendous content
Oscar Isaac feeding Pedro Pascal will never not be hilariouspic.twitter.com/JdCoycSx9z— elly | MANDO & TLOU SPOILERS 💫 (@wizardjarin) February 28, 2023
I just think he's neat
HAPPY BIRTHDAY OSCAR ISAAC!!— archive dilfs (@archivedilfs) March 9, 2023
pic.twitter.com/GBXiieeyrD
Best friendship
happy birthday to pedro pascal’s space sister, oscar isaac 💘 pic.twitter.com/Glwl1xOQQq— Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) March 9, 2023