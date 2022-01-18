Moon Knight Fans Aren’t Sure How to Feel About Oscar Isaac’s British Accent

On Monday night, Marvel released the eagerly anticipated first full-length trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series Moon Knight and to say that fans were excited would be a bit of an understatement. Social media was soon flooded with reaction to the trailer that gave us our best look yet at Oscar Isaac’s titular character as well as first looks as Khonshu, as well as a few other revelations—including that it’s Steven Grant rather than Marc Spector that is the main character Isaac is playing in the series. However, while fans were thrilled with the trailer overall, there was one thing that got mixed response and that was Isaac’s British accent.

Isaac’s Steven Grant is a British gift-shop employee and throughout the trailer we hear Isaac employing a British accent. Isaac doesn’t have a natural British accent and, well, depending on who you ask on social media, it shows. The response to that accent was pretty mixed with some comparing it to Dick Van Dyke’s Mary Poppins accent while others found it to be charming. Still others theorized that the accent has a purpose in that it will help viewers more readily identify the different identities Isaac’s character has. You can check out the official series synopsis below and then read on to see how people are feeling about Isaac’s British accent.

“The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life,” the synopsis reads. “Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

Moon Knight debuts on Disney+ on March 30th.

