New Moon Knight Teaser Reveals Mysterious New Villain

Now that Moon Knight is just a week away from its release, Marvel is stoking the fandom fire by releasing another teaser for the upcoming Disney+ show. In it, several new shots were revealed of the beloved vigilante were unveiled alongside additional shots of Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) and Layla (May Calamawy). In one of these new shots, Marvel may have revealed its hand with the true villain of the series.

While Harrow has been positioned as a cult leader, one of the sequences in the new teaser has Spector (Oscar Isaac) being chased by a character that appears to be canine in structure. Some fans pointed out the fact they thought they saw the Egyptian god Anubis in the initial teaser released for this series, but this new teaser makes the character look more werewolf than anything else.

Could it be the fabled Werewolf By Night, a character getting their own special on Disney+ later this year? Check out the teaser for yourself below and you be the judge.

“I came and wanted to go with Raiders of the Lost Ark. I want to see some Ghostbusters. I want to bring some horror into the MCU and some scary monsters, and really push that envelope as far we can,” Moon Knight writer Jeremy Slater previously told Variety on the red carpet. “Kevin [Feige] and Marvel were so supportive of that, so we really just sort of used Kevin as our litmus test in terms of finding out if this is something we should pull back on.”

“At every turn he really pushed us to tell the best story and not worry about pulling back or pulling our punches,” the writer added. “It’s definitely still appropriate for all ages, that was important to us. We didn’t want to make something that was inaccessible to a big chunk of the MCU fanbase and we know people watch these shows with their kids and their families, but I was like ‘Let’s get as PG-13 as we possible can!’”

Marvel’s next project is Moon Knight, which hits Disney+ on March 30th.

