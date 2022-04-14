Marvel Studios Releases Moon Knight Steven Grant Explainer

Marvel Studios released an explainer about Moon Knight‘s Steven Grant. Fans from all over have loved Oscar Isaac’s performance as the mild-mannered gift shop worker. Of special note are the moments where he acts against himself as Marc Spector. It’s interesting to see the MCU explore Dissociative identity disorder in one of the properties. Starting out with Steven’s perspective was a smart move that allowed fans to sympathize with the confused man. Clearly, the marketing campaign around Moon Knight has leaned into the “weird” quotient of the series. Posters have been made of mostly inanimate objects like the scarab or Steven’s name tag. But, as the most recent episode demonstrated, things are getting real for both Marc and Steven. Stakes rise more with each episode and he’ll have to use his talents to help keep that scarab out of Arthur Harrow’s clutches.

Director Mohamed Diab spoke to Marvel.com about how Isaac is playing these different identities. Clearly, it’s struck a chord with the fans. “At the beginning, it wasn’t clear to us who Marc is and who Steven is. Oscar at the beginning wanted only to [embody] Steven a day and Marc a day, never on the same day,” Diab began. “After a while there were a couple of scenes where he was talking in the mirror, and I told him, ‘Why don’t you try [both characters]?’ I kept pushing him and giving him encouragement. All of a sudden, he did this magical thing.”

The Moon Knight star managed to slip between the characters so well that, “when the camera is just panning all of a sudden, he’s someone else,” Diab added. “Once he’s Marc, you see him getting taller. When he’s Steven, he’s so approachable.”

He continued, “Oscar actually wanted to go back and do [some scenes] again, the shots that he did on different days. He actually wanted to do it in the same take because he became [both characters]. In all of the times that came afterwards, that’s how we did it. In those seconds, he’s someone else. It’s inhabiting a different character and being someone else, taking on a different demeanor and a different accent. It’s not easy, but he did it. He’s a genius.”

