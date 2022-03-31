Moon Knight Has a Crazy Marvel Unlimited Easter Egg

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has transformed into Hollywood's largest franchise, largely due to its commitment to comic-accurate looks for its heroes and storylines. Fast forward nearly a decade-and-a-half later, and Marvel Studios is producing shows and films featuring some of the publisher's least known heroes. In more ways than one, the Kevin Feige-led outfit still honors its roots. Case in point, fans have noticed a peculiar QR code lingering on the wall in the first episode of Moon Knight.

When scanned, the QR code takes fans to a Marvel Unlimted page — the official Marvel Comics reading app — and in turn, to a free copy of Werewolf by Night #32, the first comic appearance of the show's eponymous vigilante.

if you scan the QR code on the wall it takes you to a free digital comic of moon knight’s first appearance in werewolf by night! #moonknight pic.twitter.com/gbuGFwrmRp — regan ☥ (@FlSTOFKHONSHU) March 30, 2022

The in-universe decision to promote Marvel Comics within a Marvel Studios production is one of the biggest examples of corporate synergy since Feige was promoted to Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Entertainment. Jeremy Slate, Moon Knight head writer and lifelong comics reader, previously admitted it was difficult adapting the character for live-action.

"That has its own benefits and its own drawbacks," Slater said about Moon Knight not being as well known to general audiences. "We had so much freedom to do whatever we wanted with the story and with the character and go in weird unexpected directions. Try to bring in some genuine mind-f-ck weirdness to the MCU and some real horror and some actual scares, kind of because no one knows who the hell Moon Knight is. If you're doing a Spider-Man adaptation everyone knows you've gotta have Peter Parker in there and everyone knows what his powers are and they yell at you if you don't get it right. Here with Moon Knight we really felt that freedom of, we can kind of say and do anything we want as long as it feels right to us and as long as Kevin Feige is vibing on it."

The synopsis of the show can be found below.

"Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt."

Moon Knight Episode 1 is now streaming on Disney+, and new episodes will be released every Wednesday.

