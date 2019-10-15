Kevin Feige Taking Over as Marvel Chief Creative Officer

There’s a major shift in power in the world of Marvel today. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is now taking a much bigger role at the company, moving up from his current role with just the live action movies. It was revealed on Tuesday that Feige has been promoted to Chief Creative Officer over all over Marvel, including TV, comic publishing, and film.

Under Kevin Feige’s lead, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become the biggest franchise in all of entertainment, grossing more than $26 billion at the global box office over the past decade. That includes this year’s Avengers: Endgame, which became the highest-grossing film in history and concluded the Infinity Saga that began with Iron Man back in 2008.

These new changes mean that Feige is at the top of the Marvel chain of command, right beside chairman Ike Perlmutter. Feige will report directly to Walt Disney’s co-chairmen Alan Horn and Alan Bergman, just as he is for the past few years. Dan Buckley continues as the President of Marvel Entertainment and will report to Feige when it comes to creative and editorial issues. For everything related to operations, sales, games, and licenses, Buckley will be reporting to Perlmutter. All of the creative executives in publishing will be reporting to Buckley.

ComicBook has learned that Marvel’s former Chief Creative Officer, Joe Quesada, is now the EVP, Creative Director for the company. He will still be a creative lead for Marvel Entertainment and reports to Buckley. Additionally, Marvel’s Head of TV Jeph Loeb no longer reports to Dan Buckley, and instead reports to Kevin Feige.

So long story short, Feige is in charge of everything related to creative at Marvel. Comics, television, and film all report to him. This is the next step in the continued show of faith from The Walt Disney Company. It was revealed recently that Feige would also be producing a Star Wars movie for Lucasfilm, a project that’s been a dream of his for some time.

In addition to his other responsibilities, Feige will still operate as the president of Marvel Studios, leading the MCU into a post-Tony Stark and Steve Rogers future. The studio is slated to release two movies in 2020, Black Widow and The Eternals, along with multiple TV projects on the Disney+ streaming service. Feige will partner with Sony for a third Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland in 2021.