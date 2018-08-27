Captain America Stunt Actor Wants to Play Moon Knight

With the success of Marvel Television on Netflix with series like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage, many fans are clamoring for more gritty takes on dark characters. Specifically, the people want Moon Knight.

Even the people involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe are waiting for a Moon Knight series, including Captain America and Daredevil stunt actor Chris Brewster. The actor recently appeared on the Marvel News Desk podcast where he revealed who he’d love to play next.

“Moon Knight. Again, I feel like the physical character to most superheroes is very surface layer,” explained Brewster. “What I thoroughly enjoy about Daredevil is the depth of his character and the depth of his character translates within his movement. You know, he’s just your typical ‘I’m a hero so as soon as a bad guy comes at me I hit him once and I’m done!’”

Brewster has had a lot of experience in the MCU, from films like Captain America: Winter Soldier, Black Panther, Ant-Man and the Wasp, to shows such as Agents of SHIELD and Daredevil. So he has the experience, but there’s a reason he prefers characters like the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen.

“Daredevil definitely walks that line of going too far on a regular basis and that is a really interesting element and it makes it a lot of fun to choreograph,” Brewster added. “Sometimes you might hit somebody once and knock them out but other times once the guy’s no longer a threat he might just keep going because he enjoys hurting the bad people and Moon Knight is one of the very few characters who, I think, reaches the same depth of psychosis.”

Brewster almost got his wish with the upcoming season of Iron Fist, as new showrunner M. Raven Metzner revealed they considered adding Moon Knight to the new season.

“Loved [Jeff Lemire’s Moon Knight comic],” Metzner said. “Moon Knight came up many times in the writers room as we discussed Typhoid Mary.”

Of course the division of Marvel Television and Marvel Studios is one hurdle in the way. While it seems like the Marvel Cinematic Universe is one cohesive universe on the surface, those two entities are very much separate with their own creative figureheads and their own well of characters to draw from. And judging by comments from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, Moon Knight might be in their hands.

“Does that mean five years from now, 10 years from now, 15 years from now?” Feige said to ScreenRant in response to plans for Moon Knight. “There are stacks of character cards that we have in our, in our development offices, which we look at. Which we pull for him, which we discussed.”

Hopefully we get Moon Knight on the big or small screen sooner than later.