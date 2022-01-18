Moon Knight Trailer Sets Up Ethan Hawke As Fan-Favorite Villain

In just two short months, Moon Knight will hit Disney+, serving as the first Marvel Studios content fans will get of the year. The first trailer for the show arrived Monday—during a full moon, no less—and gave fans their first full look at the series. While Oscar Isaac’s eponymous vigilante was featured widely throughout, the trailer did include glimpses of other actors—like Ethan Hawke’s mysterious antagonist.

The close captioning says Hawke’s character is named Arthur Harrow, an obscure character that has only appeared in a single issue within the grand Marvel Comics mythos. As seen in the trailer, however, Harrow has cult members quite literally bowing at his feet, seemingly teasing the character is doubling as another, more recent, Moon Knight villain.

In the Moon Knight comic series from Max Bemis and Jacen Burrows, the Sun King manages to round up followers and start a cult. While Hawke doesn’t entirely look the part, the two roles appear awfully and similar—and Hawke himself previously said he modeled his performance after David Koresh, the late cult leader of the Branch Davidians, the religious sect behind the Waco siege of 1993.

“I’ve based my character on David Koresh,” Hawke stold Seth Myers last year “Yeah, so I mean, I guess it’s working. I totally wanted a Camero, you know? I want to ride in on a Camero. I can’t believe you, I mean, you’re good Seth. Or maybe I’m not out of character yet… I don’t know if we want to be on record saying that. But, I will say, he is the basis of great character inspiration however.

