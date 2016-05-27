Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Details What Makes New Series Different From His X-Men Movie

✖

With X-Men: Apocalypse being both a critical and financial disappointment, one might think star Oscar Isaac would have lost all interest in returning to the world of superheroes, but the actor recently pointed out that what drew him to taking on the titular role in the upcoming Moon Knight series was less about the realm of comic books and more about the cast and crew involved with this particular story. As fans of Moon Knight know, the character is far from a traditional "superhero," with Isaac also pointing out how unusual both the character and the new TV series will be. The Moon Knight series is expected to land on Disney+ in 2022.

"It’s not so much about the genre of things. It’s the people. And is there room to do something interesting in it? And sometimes there is, and you think there will be. And sometimes it turns out there isn’t," Isaac shared with Total Film of returning to the world of comic books, per GamesRadar. "So with this – I love the people involved. I thought there was an incredibly unusual story to tell within the world of, you know, the superhero language. But we’re making something that’s quite different, and that doesn’t follow the same... not necessarily even logic of what a lot of superhero films do."

He added, "I think because of that, I just found an opportunity to do something that I’ve not done at all yet, and to have a lot of creative collaboration with the rest of the people making it."

When asked about how the shoot is going, Isaac could barely contain his excitement, noting, "Wonderful. Every morning, the alarm goes off, and I can’t wait to get to work. We’re having such a great time on this thing."

This sounds like a stark contrast to how he felt while shooting Apocalypse, having previously revealed just how physically and emotionally frustrating the ordeal was.

“Apocalypse, that was excruciating. I didn’t know, when I said yes, that that was what was going to be happening — that I was going to be encased in glue, and latex, and in a 40-pound suit that I had to wear a cooling mechanism at all times,” Isaac shared with GQ back in 2018. “I was like, ‘Oh, I get to work with these great actors that I like so much,’ but I couldn’t even see them because I couldn’t move my head. And I had to sit on a specially designed saddle, because that’s the only thing I could really sit on, and I would be rolled into a cooling tent in-between takes.”

Stay tuned for details on Moon Knight before it lands on Disney+.

What do you think of the actor's remarks? Let us know in the comments below!