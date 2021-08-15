Moon Knight Set Video Reveals First Look at Disney+ Action Scene

✖

Principal photography for Moon Knight is underway in Budapest, and one of the first clips from the show's set has surfaced online. Saturday morning, an Instagrammer shared a clip of a film crew following a cloaked character as they sprint along the street before leaping up into the air, aided by wire work.

It's hard to make out exactly who the character is, though they do appear to be wearing a hood and donning wrapped-like clothing. That's leading some to believe this may be Marc Spector himself in action. The clip itself is adorned with the hashtag #themarvels, initially leading to some confusion amongst fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While The Marvels is actively filming, that's filming in and around London. Moon Knight is currently shooting in Budapest, some 1,092 miles away. The photographer who released the clip, @tibor.proart, is based in Budapest. You can see a capture of the clip below.

As of now, we only know a handful of characters that are appearing. Oscar Isaac is playing the eponymous hero, who Gaspard Ulliel is reportedly playing Midnight Man. May Calamawy and Loic Mabanza have been added in undisclosed roles with A-list superstar Ethan Hawke is expected to play the show's primary antagonist.

"Well, it's where I'm at as an actor," Hawke recently told The Ringer's The Watch podcast. "A lot of it, to be honest, I love the fact that Moon Knight is a lesser-known story and allows more creative freedom. The director is Mohammed Diab and he's a brilliant guy."

"A lot of it is Oscar, to me, to be honest with you," the actor added. "I find him to be a very exciting player in my field. I like what he’s doing with his life. He reminds me of the actors, when I first arrived at New York, that I looked up to. Oscar’s younger than me, and I like the way he carries himself, and I like the way he thinks. And in general, good things happen when you’re in the room with people that you like the way they think, right?"

Moon Knight has yet to set a release date. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Which other characters would you like to see pop up in Moon Knight? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.